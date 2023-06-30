Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Over $7 Million Distributed, But The Need Is Still Great

Friday, 30 June 2023, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council


The Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Fund panel this week approved pay-outs of $ 601,678.59 to a further group of 88 applications.

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund and Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says, “We continue to distribute all money donated to our region, but the need is still great.”

“We encourage anyone that can to make a donation to the Relief Fund,” says Mrs Ormsby. ”We know there are still pockets within the region that could use additional support. Any donation to help these people would be most appreciated”.

Following the payment of approvals this week, $925,000 will be left in the fund. An additional $350,000 payment from Red Cross is also expected in the coming weeks.

Donations can be made at hbrc.info/HBcycloneDONATE or by texting GIVE to 2923 to donate $3. Terms & Conditions apply. Applications continue to be accepted. To check the eligibility criteria and to make an application, go to hbrc.info/HBDisasterFund.

  • Applications since 18 February up to 29 June
  • Total paid out includes $2,320,000 paid to local councils for a $2000 grant to be paid to owners of yellow and red-stickered properties
ApplicationsApprovedTotal grantsTotal paid out
58374270$4,840,470.48$7,160,470.48
