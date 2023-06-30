Taupō District Council Adopts Its Annual Plan 2023-24

The Taupō District Council has today adopted its Annual Plan 2023-24 and struck the rates for the year beginning 1 July.

The Annual Plan sets out the projects that council will carry out, the services that will be delivered and how they will be delivered over the next 12 months.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said preparing this year’s Annual Plan was challenging.

“We have prepared this plan amid an adverse and unsettled environment overshadowed by unprecedented weather events together with rising costs for households and businesses.

“Council has worked hard to balance affordability with the continued delivery of services and projects required for the district to grow and prosper.”

Council made several decisions that have now been incorporated into the Annual Plan for 2023-24 including:

An investment of $7.646 million to undertake stage one of the earthworks and civil works on a 6-hectare area within the East Urban Lands. This money will come from council’s strategic property reserve, not rates.

Aware of the cost-of-living challenges experienced by many in the community, council has agreed to reduce depreciation funding in the coming year by 8 percent. This provides some relief in reducing the average rates increase in 2023-24.

A one-off grant of $120,000 to Waiora Community Trust to allow Waiora House building fit-out to be finished; and to employ a general manager.

Approval of new waste management contracts which have increased by an unanticipated $397,000 for the 2023-24 financial year.

The capital works programme and changes to the 2023-24 fees and charges were adopted as proposed.

The average rates increase for 2023-24 is now 9.1 percent. This is a result of changes to the draft Annual Plan following decisions made following public submissions, the increase in the contract price for solid waste services, the one-off Waiora Community Trust grant, and final budget adjustments.

Rates pay for many things throughout the district – parks and green spaces, libraries, recreation centres and pools, along with the core infrastructure such as roading, water, wastewater, and solid waste services.

The Annual Plan 2023-24 is available to view at taupo.govt.nz/annualplan.

You can view the rates for your property for 2023-24 at taupo.govt.nz/rates.

