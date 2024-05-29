Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Consumers Must Brace For Sharp Rise In Power Bills If Commerce Commission Draft Decision Confirmed

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Consumer Advocacy Council

The Commerce Commission is urged to carefully consider all the alternatives before confirming its draft decision on transmission and power line charges which would see power bills increase on average by $15 a month from next April.

"Consumers are already feeling the pain of rising electricity costs and for power bills to rise further will only further squeeze household budgets," said Deborah Hart, Chair of the Consumer Advocacy Council.

"High inflation, the phased removal of the low fixed user fees and problems with the wholesale electricity market are already driving prices higher. The removal of the low fixed user charges have to date added 90 cents a day to electricity bills for those on these plans.

"Today’s draft decision raises the prospect of power bills rising on average by at least $15 a month from next April, with the prospect of further increases on top of that in the following years.

"We know people are struggling now. MBIE’s 2022 research found that 110,000 households already cannot afford to heat their homes."

The 2023 Consumer Advocacy Council Sentiment Survey indicated 72% of residential consumers and 62% of small businesses were already concerned that electricity would become unaffordable for some. 65% of households were concerned about the cost of electricity.

"We will be advocating strongly for households and small businesses that we need to urgently do everything possible to ensure we innovate and embrace efficiencies so we don’t always rely on investing in expensive infrastructure."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Consumer Advocacy Council will be making a submission and urged New Zealanders to do the same.

"Consumers understand that we need to build infrastructure to electrify and maintain the electricity network, but fear that we will have a beautiful electricity system that increasing numbers of New Zealanders won’t be able to afford.

"We will look closely at the justification for the proposed increases on behalf of consumers," said Deborah Hart.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer Advocacy Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 