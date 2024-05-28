New Zealand To Support PNG Landslide Response

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Defence

New Zealand will support Papua New Guinea’s response to the devastating landslide in Enga Province, Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins have announced.

“Ever since learning of the horrendous landslide on Friday, New Zealand has been determined to play our part in assisting Papua New Guinea’s response,” Mr Peters says.

“Papua New Guinea has expressed appreciation for our offer and we are working with PNG authorities to confirm priorities to best support those most in need.”

New Zealand’s offer of support to Papua New Guinea, estimated to be worth around $1.5 million, includes:

The deployment of an NZDF C-130 aircraft to deliver relief supplies to affected communities;

Sending New Zealand technical expertise to assist, including in the areas of geo-hazards and emergency management; and

Financial assistance to provide humanitarian relief to affected areas.

“We are ready to go and provide support to PNG authorities when they are able to receive it,” Mr Peters says.

“The precise timing and details of our support will be confirmed in conjunction with PNG authorities in coming days.”

Ms Collins says the NZ Defence Force has a long, proud history of assisting Pacific Island countries in need.

“This disaster has caused immense suffering, and the NZ Defence Force stands ready to play its part in the response.”

