Some Settled Weather On The Horizon

Monday, 3 July 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 3rd - Thursday 6th July
 

After a blustery weekend, MetService forecasts calmer weather for Aotearoa New Zealand for this week, but for some it will be short-lived.

Strong winds and showery conditions kicked-off the start of the school holidays for many New Zealanders, with a dumping of heavy snow also affecting parts of Southland and Otago. Snow flurries were reported close to sea level, including in Dunedin on Sunday, while icy conditions closed the Desert Road in the North Island.

The snowy weather has eased but very strong winds continue to affect many places today, with several MetService Strong Wind Watches and Warnings in effect for both islands. Alerts have also been issued by the Auckland Transport Operation Centre for Auckland Harbour Bridge, where the most likely time for travel disruptions will be this afternoon and the first half of this evening as winds could gust over 100km/h. Down south, the snow at lower elevations may have come to an end but heavy rain may still affect Southland, Clutha and Dunedin this afternoon where a MetService Heavy Rain Warning is in effect until 6pm.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes explains, “For several days now, the country has been sandwiched between a very broad area of low pressure to the east, and a ridge of high pressure to the west that’s building over eastern Australia. This has resulted in stubborn, icy southwest winds for us.”

“There is an end in sight, as the weather systems responsible for the stormy weather will slowly shift this week, and the high pressure currently over Australia inches closer to New Zealand and this will bring a gradual easing of the wind and showers”.

Big swells have developed along west coasts under the influence of the strong winds with waves as high as 8 metres but these will also ease in coming days, while large swells will develop on the east coasts.

“The big swells drop off in the west tomorrow, but we expect swells to build along the east coasts on Wednesday and Thursday so anyone planning to be near the water on those days should keep a close eye on our marine forecasts,” Fernandes cautions.

As is often the case with clearer and calmer conditions in winter, frosty mornings are expected for many inland areas, especially on Thursday and Friday morning when the weather over Aotearoa will be the most settled of the week, as the high pressure ridge moves over. This period of respite won’t last long for some.

“By Friday afternoon and evening the next frontal system approaches from the Tasman Sea, bringing the next round of windy and rainy weather to the North Island for the weekend,” Fernandes says.

© Scoop Media

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
