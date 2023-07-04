Free Blood Pressure Checks At Taupō District Libraries

Did you know that almost one in three deaths in New Zealand are caused by cardiovascular disease?

One way to monitor your cardiovascular health is with blood pressure and pulse checks. The Heart Foundation team will be offering both at Taupō District Libraries this month.

Deputy Mayor Kevin Taylor had a blood pressure check up at Taupō Library, from Fraser Heron of the Heart Foundation, last month and is a big fan of the idea.

“This is a wonderful initiative by the Heart Foundation offering blood pressure checks for members of the public. They also have really good information about how to manage your health. Come on down – it’s a free service that Council is really happy to promote,” Mr Taylor said.

The next sessions are:

Mangakino Library Wednesday 12 July 10am to 2pm

Taupō Library Tuesday 18 July 10am to 2pm

Tūrangi Library Thursday 20 July 10am to 2pm

The Heart Foundation’s purpose is to stop all people in New Zealand dying prematurely from heart disease and enable people with heart disease to live full lives. You can find out more at www.heartfoundation.org.nz

