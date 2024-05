Have You Seen Ronny?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with information on the whereabouts of Ronny Okeke.

The 60-year-old Sandringham man was reported missing on 3 May.

Ronny was last seen in the Mt Roskill area on the afternoon of 27 April.

This is out of character for Ronny.

Police, along with Ronny’s family and friends, are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Ronny or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police.

Please contact 105 quoting the file number 240501/3879.

