Man Arrested For Ōpōtiki Arson

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a fire in Ōpōtiki this morning.

The arrest followed a report of a break-in at the Coastguard Ōpōtiki building overnight, and a digger being located on fire in an industrial lot near the wharf area at around 3am.

The man has been charged with arson and is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow, 21 May.

Enquiries into the break-in at the Coastguard building are ongoing.

