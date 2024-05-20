Transport Projects Drive Improvements In Lower Hutt

Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt is a city in progress with several transport projects either under way or about to start construction over the coming months.

Improvements to make Akatea Rd in Korokoro safer for all users, particularly for children walking and scootering to and from school, and repairing a landslide on London Rd. There is one-way traffic along London and Akatea roads, and Metlink is replacing buses with shuttles. Work started on 7 May. HCC has budgeted $2 million for these projects.

Stabilisation of a landslide on Wainuiomata Hill Rd starts in the week of 27 May. HCC has budgeted $3.4 million to repair the slip.

Upgrade of the High St/Boulcott St intersection with traffic lights. Intersection will be controlled by traffic management. Contract negotiations are being finalised with construction to start shortly after. HCC has budgeted $2 million for these much needed safety improvements.

Improvements to Biddle Cres, Johnston Grove and Milne Cres with the introduction of no stopping zones, loading zones and indented street parking. Work to start in May. HCC has budgeted $800,000 for this important safety work.

Continued rollout of raised pedestrian crossings across the city to enhance safety. HCC has budgeted $2 million to complete this work.

Different projects have different partners and funding streams. Overall, there is a combined investment of $12 million to complete the works.

And Tupua Horo Nuku, the new 4.4-kilometre shared path and seawall along Marine Drive between Point Howard and Eastbourne is progressing at pace.

Infrastructure and Regulatory Chair Cr Simon Edwards says ensuring a safer, more efficient and resilient roading network are the principles driving the improvements.

"We are expecting our population to grow and we need to make it easier and safer to get around the city. And with the impacts of climate change, and the known threat of seismic events, it’s important to make Lower Hutt a resilient city for current and future generations. These measures take us down the road to achieving that.

"These traffic improvements also go hand-in-hand with other initiatives - promoting the use of e-bikes, walking and cycling - as we enhance choices for how we move around the city."

Cr Edwards acknowledges that with so much work being carried out at the same time, it will cause a level of disruption for travellers.

"Unfortunately, disruption is the price we pay for progress but I urge us all to show patience and courtesy on our roads as we knuckle down and get this important work completed."

