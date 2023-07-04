Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Drop-in Sessions Supporting Community Services Cardholders To Receive Cheaper Public Transport Fares

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Drop-in sessions supporting Community Services Cardholders to register for the ‘Community Connect Concession’, which halves public transport fares for the holder, have started this week.

Greater Wellington Transport Chair Thomas Nash said the Metlink-run sessions are key to ensuring cardholders are supported in applying for it. “Our region has over 94,000 Community Services Card holders and we need to make sure they’re aware of the subsidy and how to apply for it.”

That includes those who might not know they’re eligible or how to apply for a Community Services Card, Cr Nash added. “No one should miss out on half price fares because they’re uncertain of their eligibility. Please speak with family and friends or reach out to the Ministry of Social Development if you’re unsure.”

The sessions, held in 28 libraries and community centres across the region, will be open until 29 July. Metlink ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions, support with the online application process and provide a free Snapper card while stocks last.

To receive the ‘Community Connect Concession’ it must be loaded onto a Snapper card. As Snapper cards can only hold one concession at a time, Cr Nash urges customers eligible for multiple concessions, to compare the discounts of each to ensure they’re paying the cheapest fare available.

“I encourage holders of both Community Services and Snapper cards with an existing concession, as well as SuperGold card holders to weigh up the benefits on discount value and when it applies.”

In most cases the ‘Community Connect Concession’ offers the best discount for eligible passengers once our regional extension of half price fares end in August, Cr Nash said. “However, that's a key focus of the drop-in sessions. We want to make sure passengers, who may also be eligible for other concessions, continue to receive the best available discount for their journey with Metlink, especially during these trying financial times and with the increased cost of living pressures”.

Our friendly Metlink contact centre staff are also available to support those unable to attend a drop-in session”, added Cr Nash.

Details on the ‘Community Connect Concession’, including locations and times of drop-in sessions can be found on the Metlink website.

Information on all Metlink concessions can be found at metlink.org.nz/concessions.

