Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fitting End To Three-year Restoration Project

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A totara was planted to honour the late tumuaki, Anaru Thompson, at a celebration of the council’s project with Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust to restore the Karāpiro and Mangaonua catchments.

Anaru, who was the kingmaker for 20 years and one of the founders of Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust, died in June last year.

His widow, Hine Thompson, in attending her “first community planting” the same week as her husband’s unveiling, brought along a photograph of him to commemorate the completion of the project, which included putting the last 100 trees of a 100,000-tree journey into the ground.

Waikato Regional Council and Ngāti Hauā Mahi worked together with landowners in the Mangaonua and Karāpiro catchments after getting funding of $637,500 from Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service’s One Billion Trees Fund, as part of the Jobs for Nature programme.

Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust CEO Keri Thompson, Anaru’s daughter, said the three-year project had been the start of an incredible journey for the trust, enabling it to ramp up its efforts to restore the mauri of the catchments and help get rangatahi into jobs and reconnect with the land through mātauranga Māori.

Traditionally, the Karāpiro and Mangaonua catchments were used by Ngāti Hauā to connect with other iwi and were abundant kai and rongoa gathering areas.

Today, the catchments are predominantly farmland and highly modified, delivering high loads of sediment to the Waikato River. They are priority areas for work identified in the Waikato and Waipā Restoration Strategy to improve the health and wellbeing of the Waikato River.

For the project, the council worked with landowners to retire wetlands and seeps, riparian margins and erodible hill country for plantings to reduce the sediment and nutrient loading to streams and increase and enhance local fish habitat. Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust, which eco-sources seeds, grew the plants and undertook the plantings.

Altogether, more than 111,000 native plants were planted, 67 hectares of land was retired, and 23.5 kilometres of new fencing was constructed. In-stream fish habitat was also created as part of river erosion control works.

The project started and ended on the 187-hectare property belonging to fifth generation farmers Stephen and Hayley Brunskill.

“Not only did this project bring over 100,000 plants but we got to upgrade our nursery – which looks new and is amazing – and enable our people to become skilled in chainsawing and first aid. Our kaumatua also get paid for the tikanga mahi that we do.

“We grew with Waikato Regional Council, and we have delivered on time and on point. Without the support of the council, it would have been a lot harder.”

For Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust, which first set up a nursery in 2013 with funding help from the regional council, riparian planting was a way to reconnect whānau to the land, nurturing kaitiakitanga practices and future proofing mātauranga Māori for generations to come.

Hayley said it was “really neat” being able to do their own thing on the property now, and in the last three years that has included planting 25,000 plants and retiring about 20 hectares of land.

“We do it to help protect the waterways, but it’s not really productive land anyway. The cows just break it apart and it looks really nice when it all grows up.”

Waikato regional councillor and neighbour Stu Kneebone, who attended the celebration, said it was great to see other locals really passionate about restoring the health of our catchments.

Helen Somerville, Manager Grant and Contract Management, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service, said the restoration project was a perfect example of what could be achieved when we work together.

“It's great to see iwi, council and landowners all working together towards a common goal: better outcomes for our environment and our communities."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 