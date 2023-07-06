Plastic Bags Bad, Plastic Carpet Good? Feds Question Government Logic

The Government’s decision to carpet rural schools in foreign made synthetic carpets instead of New Zealand grown wool is a slap in the face for Kiwi farmers, says Federated Farmers Meat & Wool Chair Toby Williams.

"It’s absolutely ridiculous that the Government have chosen to install petroleum-based synthetic carpets in New Zealand classrooms instead of using sustainable natural alternatives," Williams says.

"This decision completely flies in the face of all the Government’s rhetoric about improving sustainability, protecting the planet, and phasing out single-use and hard-to-recycle plastics.

"Just this week they’ve been patting themselves on the back for banning plastic bags, cutlery, straws, and fruit stickers - then they turn around and make a decision like this? It just doesn’t add up.

"To carpet the average Kiwi home in synthetic carpet is the equivalent of having 22,000 plastic bags on the floor.

"What do they think happens with all those nylon carpets when people are done with them? They go straight to landfill.

"The Ministry for Education say they chose to go with synthetic carpets because they presented better ‘value’. I’d question who for - because it’s certainly not the environment or our rural communities.

"It’s time for the Government to start backing our Kiwi sheep farmers. They need to stop carpeting our country in pine trees, and start carpeting our classrooms in sustainable products," Williams concluded.

