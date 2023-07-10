Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Airport Community Support Fund Open Now

Monday, 10 July 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport Community Trust

The Auckland Airport Community Trust is inviting applications to its annual community grant programme, supporting organisations delivering outstanding service to the airport’s community.

For twenty years, the Auckland Airport Community Trust (AACT) has been assisting residents and community groups in the airport’s neighbourhood to enhance the area as a place to live, work, play and learn.

Over the 2023 financial year the Trust distributed $300,000 to community groups and projects that helped support learning opportunities for children and young people, improve health and wellbeing and unite communities. Twenty-six groups received grants enabling them to get on with meaningful work such as Tread Lightly for their environmental education programmes, the Woven Earth Trust that helps furnish homes for survivors of family violence and the All Heart New Zealand Charitable Trust that partners with corporates to redirect and repurpose redundant office furniture.

In total, $5,500,000 has been distributed since the Trust was created in 2003, with more than 30 schools and 250 organisations supported for their work in the areas of education and literacy, arts and culture, life skills, environment, sport and health.

“The Auckland Airport Community Trust is an important part of community that benefits a range of people and activities,” says Trust Manager Natalie Vincent.

“Weather events have had a catastrophic effect on communities around the airport this year, so organisations that can demonstrate how they will be supporting the community in the recovery, either immediate or long term, will be prioritized in this year’s funding round,” Mrs Vincent said.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui says Auckland Airport is proud to support such a wide range of groups that provide vital services.

“Since joining Auckland Airport in early 2022, I’ve been inspired by the positive work of the Trust and the organisations it supports to help and empower the South Auckland community.

“We congratulate the Trust on the strong legacy it has created over twenty years and we look forward to continuing to work together to build strong communities.”

Applications open for the 2023/2024 funding round


AACT has two community funding programmes:

  • Community grants: An annual, contestable grant making programme that supports organisations who are delivering outstanding service to the Airport’s community.
  • Responsive grants: A monthly, micro-funding programme that is designed to be responsive and enable a flexible approach to the changing conditions and needs of the community.

For the 2023/2024 community funding round, the Trust will have a focus on organisations that support wellbeing, resilience and recovery.

Applications for the 2023/24 community grant funding round opened this week and close 5pm Friday, August 11. Applications forms are available here: How to Apply - Auckland Airport Community Trust

Applications for the AACT monthly micro-funding grants are due on the last day of each calendar month. More information on the Trust’s funding priorities that can be found here: What We Fund - Auckland Airport Community Trust

About the Auckland Airport Community Trust
The AACT is an independent trust that was established in 2003 by Auckland International Airport.

The airport contributes to the trust which is distributed to the community around the airport to mitigate the impacts of aircraft noise and generate positive social benefits. Since then, the Trust has distributed over $5 million in grants for community benefit, focusing on uplifting education outcomes in the Manukau area.

aucklandairportcommunitytrust.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Airport Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 