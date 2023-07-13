Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Urgent Recall Of Hospital Loan Equipment

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Taranaki

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki hospitals are urgently requesting un-used loan equipment such as crutches to please be returned as stocks available for current patients is running extremely low.

Each month the hospital issues an average of 600 to 650 physiotherapy and occupational therapy aids for short-term use which adds up to approximately 10,000 pieces of equipment that need to be recalled a year.

The hospitals have so much unreturned equipment and it would be great to get it back as winter hits us and demand increases, says Te Whatu Ora Occupational Therapy lead for Taranaki, Karien Visagie.

"Taranaki hospitals purchase 800 sets of crutches a year alone and there are less than 150 currently available for patients," explains Karien.

"There’s a massive range of aids issued for independence but the frequently issued, and not returned items, include crutches, walking frames, walkers, shower stools, toilet frames, raised toilet seats, bed levers and bed side commodes." Hospital equipment will have a silver sticker on it with a barcode that stated "Taranaki Base Hospital" either on the legs or at the bottom of the seat.

In New Plymouth, people can drive in through the Tukapa St entrance to take their equipment to the stores area at the rear of Base Hospital where it’s easy to drive up and drop off without needing to park. Or you can take it to the main entrance reception.

South and Central Taranaki equipment can be returned to the main entrance or rear of Hāwera Hospital and the Stratford Health Centre.

If someone is really struggling to return equipment to the hospital, a home pick-up can be arranged. Please contact the Equipment Administrator on 06 753 6139 ext 7736.

"If you have equipment that was issued short term but have had it for more than six months and are still using it, then we can arrange long term loan equipment - please just phone!" says Karien.

"Your support on returned equipment no longer needed would be greatly appreciated!"

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression. More


Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 