Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Review Of Older Persons’ Housing Aims To Grow Fit-for-future Service

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is progressing the first comprehensive review of its older persons’ housing portfolio in 30 years with the objective of ensuring the ongoing sustainable delivery of the service.

The portfolio, which includes 118 units in 10 locations throughout Kāpiti for qualifying older persons, is fully occupied with a current waiting list of approximately 60 prospective tenants.

“With home ownership levels in Kāpiti dropping, our fastest growing demographic of renter over the next 30 years will be those aged 65 and over. There are limited suitable accommodation options to meet this need,” says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow.

“We believe there is a compelling case for growing affordable housing solutions and services for older persons. Broadly speaking, we want to understand the options available to expand or diversify our housing to meet current and future needs. We also want to consider our role in the provision of those housing services and the other partners we might need to work with.”

Council committed to taking a bigger role in improving access to housing through its last Long-term Plan and adopted the Kāpiti Coast District Council Housing Strategy in 2022 which included specific actions to review existing Council land to see if additional housing could be built.

Beyond capacity there are other opportunities and challenges with Council’s current model of service delivery. Independent Community Housing Providers are able to access an Income Related Rent Subsidy which means they can set rent at 25 percent of the tenant’s net income. Government covers the difference between the tenant’s rental payment and the market rent for the property. Territorial authorities like councils are not eligible for this subsidy.

Council’s current ability to provide support services is also limited. While Council is a responsible and conscientious landlord, some tenants may have complex needs that require specialist welfare services. This may be something that could be delivered through partnerships with other agencies, depending on the recommendations to come out of the review.

“Over the coming months, we will be working closely with our tenants, community housing providers and special interest groups to consider our role in the ongoing provision of older persons’ accommodation. This includes reviewing our current asset and tenant management services to ensure services can best meet current and future needs, and exploring opportunities to expand or diversify the current portfolio.”

Following this targeted engagement, options will be presented to Council for feedback in September 2023 before public engagement through Vision Kāpiti hubs. Council is expected to make its decisions in early 2024.

“I know that any type of review, especially when we’re talking about homes, can feel unsettling. I want to reassure all of our tenants that this is about growing a service that continues to meet our community’s needs, not about reducing services. We are committed to ensuring our people have the opportunity to age in their communities instead of having to move away to find affordable housing. This work is about improving and diversifying how we do that,” says Mayor Holborow.

For more information, visit Older persons' housing review - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression. More


Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 