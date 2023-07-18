Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prisoner Sentenced On Tax Fraud

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Inland Revenue

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for tax fraud.

Phillip John Smith, 47, has been in prison since 1995 on non-tax related charges and was sentenced on 17 July to two years imprisonment on tax fraud charges.

Smith was charged with dishonestly using documents intending to obtain a pecuniary advantage, namely a Small Business Cashflow Scheme application to Inland Revenue; 17 GST returns; and an income tax return.

The total fraud added up to $66,197.62. Smith received $53,593.41 and was ordered to pay full reparations on that amount.

Between October 2019 and March 2020, Smith registered five companies with the New Zealand Companies office. Shareholders and directors were friends, associates or third parties unknown to him.

Using friends and associates, he set up and activated myIR accounts for each company.

In June 2020 Inland Revenue started an investigation into the Small Business Cashflow Scheme loan application, GST returns, and income tax returns filed by the five companies.

Smith was interviewed under caution and denied he was involved in any of the offending. He claimed to have given a man named Josh Andrews authority over his personal bank account, but further investigation showed that person did not exist.

In court Smith plead guilty to the charges and accepted a previously given sentencing indication.

Covid Support

The SBCS was implemented under urgency using a high trust application model to ensure small businesses could access funds in a timely fashion.

On June 3, 2020, Smith caused to be completed a SBCS loan application for $11,800. The money was paid to a bank account in Smith’s name.

False and misleading GST returns.

Between 1 December 2019 and July 2020, Smith caused 17 false and misleading GST returns for the five companies none of which had traded or incurred expenses.

Smith caused the returns to be filed and $48,237.41 was paid into his and associates bank accounts.

Income tax returns

On 12 August 2019, Smith caused an income tax return to be filed in another man’s name, resulting in a tax refund of $4,160.21 being paid in Smith’s bank account.

Phillip John Smith has previously appeared for similar tax offending.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Inland Revenue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 