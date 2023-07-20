Moana Avenue Made Safer



The project to protect a section of Moana Avenue to ensure the safety of residents after a significant amount of material came down on the area from private properties during the August 2002 weather event is now complete, with the road reopened.

Adding resilience to Moana Avenue was a mammoth project that firstly saw the removal of loose rock and debris on the steep hillside by abseiling teams.

A 70m rockfall protection fence was then installed. This is designed to catch rocks dislodged from the slope above, acting as a flexible net by slowing and stopping rocks before they reach the road. Secured by ground anchors drilled up to 10m into the hillside, the fence has tensioned cables and high-tensile steel mesh between each post.

The project also involved the construction of a 41m block retaining wall along the edge of Moana Avenue, allowing access for installation while also serving future purposes to clear out any rock debris, which will enable future inspections and maintenance without disrupting the road.

Approximately 640m² of road was resurfaced and 17m of replacement footpath fencing was reinstated. The hillside has been planted and lower banks sprayed with hydroseed, a mix of seed, mulch and fertiliser that will act as an erosion control barrier and prevent water runoff while the seeds have a chance to germinate. The estimated cost to complete this project is $480,000.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says he appreciates the community’s patience throughout the recovery process so far.

“Rebuilding our city following the August 2022 weather event is a huge task, but we are steadily making progress. This fix required detailed geotechnical work and was held up by international shipping delays in getting components for the protection fence.

“The completion of Moana Avenue marks another step forward. There is still much to be done towards restoring our community and building greater protection against future weather-related challenges.”

Residents may see some more work happening along the slip area as a few tasks remain ongoing to further enhance the area’s resilience, including the installation of silt fencing above the road, additional planting, and the removal of temporary signage and fences above the road. The road will remain open while these tasks are completed.

