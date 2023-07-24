Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cold Southwesterlies Return

Monday, 24 July 2023
MetService

Covering period of Monday 24 - Thursday 27 July
 

A change in the wind is in the air. The rainy southeasterlies we saw over the South Island this weekend are gone. MetService says that this week, Aotearoa New Zealand will see a more typical winter set-up of showery southwesterlies, bringing colder temperatures.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark says, “Persistent southeasterlies over eastern Marlborough and Canterbury this weekend delivered between 100-250mm of rain to much of the region, and significant snow accumulation to the high country. Akaroa recorded a whopping 245mm of rain from midnight Friday to 6am Monday. It will be a relief for these areas to hear that as winds turn southwest today the easing rain will be pushed away to the north.”

For the rest of the country, this week also sees a shift to southwesterlies and a changeable, showery weather pattern.

The first of several cold fronts is expected to cross Aotearoa New Zealand during Tuesday and Wednesday bringing strong, cold southwesterlies and thundery showers to the country. Snow is expected to lower to 400-600 meters in the far south overnight Tuesday. The North Island high country could also see snow down to 1000 meters on Wednesday.

A strong wind watch is in force for regions north (and including) Auckland on Wednesday, with gusts of 120km/h possible in exposed places.

Strong southwesterlies also bring large, long period southwest swell to both western and eastern coasts starting late Tuesday. For more information keep up to date with the latest marine forecast and council advice if you are concerned about coastal inundation.

Another burst of strong winds and showers is forecast as a second front moves north over the country late Wednesday and during Thursday.

“Those heading to the Football Ferns game in the Capital Tuesday evening should pack a jacket (or two) even if they intend to keep themselves warm with exuberant support.” Clark recommends. “Though it's looking to be dry during game time, cool temperatures and gusty winds will keep conditions at the stadium chilly.”

