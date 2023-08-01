Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Snow Affecting The Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road, Highway Into Milford Sound/ Piopiotahi

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Snow is affecting people’s journeys in a few places around the central and southern South Island currently.

The Lindis Pass, SH8, after 2 pm today, traffic at a standstill

People should check the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journeys/ highways map before setting out. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

  • There is a high wind warning for the Coastal Otago and Canterbury areas, with reports now received of trees coming down.

Snow is also forecast for the alpine passes (Arthur’s, Porters, Lewis) and the highway to Akaroa (SH75) later tonight/ into Wednesday.

Check if you have chains before setting off and that you know how to put them on. Be prepared for a slower than usual journey if high winds and snow are ahead of you, say Waka Kotahi road managers.

Lindis Pass, Omarama to Tarras – chains required

Snow is falling heavily on SH8, the Lindis Pass, Omarama to Tarras currently. Waka Kotahi requires chains for vehicles this afternoon and no towing vehicles.

Downer and Fulton Hogan crews are working each end of the Lindis Pass with graders and grit trucks this afternoon.

“If you can avoid travelling through this area today, please take a different route as the situation may worsen in a very short time,” says Robert Choveaux, System Manager for Otago and Southland for Waka Kotahi.

