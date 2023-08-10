Disruptions Expected On Queen Charlotte Drive

Roadworks in several places along Queen Charlotte Drive are set to start on Monday 14 August, causing disruptions for motorists.

Three sites between the Cullen Point lookout and Belvue Bay Road will be under stop/go traffic management so motorists should expect delays.

Two work sites are about 500 metres and 900 metres beyond the Cullen Point lookout – while the third is 100 metres past Pukenui Road when travelling towards Picton.

The following Monday, 21 August, crews will start work on a fourth site on Queen Charlotte Drive – approximately 120 metres past the Aussie Bay campsite when travelling towards Picton.

Motorists are advised to expect more construction-related trucks on Queen Charlotte while works are underway.

The works are being carried out by the Marlborough Roads Recovery team as part of the repair programme following the storm events of 2021 and 2022.

Further works are planned on Queen Charlotte Drive in coming months as recovery works ramp up. Keep up to date with weekly Marlborough Roads Recovery newsletters on the Waka Kotahi website: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery/media

