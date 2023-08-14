Councillors Approve Inclusion Of Lake Hāwea South Land In Notification Of Proposed Urban Intensification Variation

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) endorsed the inclusion of Lake Hāwea South land in the proposed Urban Intensification Variation to the Proposed District Plan (PDP) at its Full Council meeting last week.

QLDC General Manager Planning & Development David Wallace said the initial proposal for other urban areas in the district was approved for notification for submissions by Councillors in June, but a consent order issued by the Environment Court had since rezoned land south of Cemetery Road to become part of the urban environment.

“With Lake Hāwea South changing zoning to sit inside the area’s Urban Growth Boundary, there is an opportunity to further support a range of housing types offered in the township, plan for the area’s future, and make sure the right infrastructure is in place,” said Mr Wallace.

“Council has a directive to ensure our urban environments are well-functioning and meet the changing needs of our communities. The proposed variation would enable long-term intensification of urban-zoned land in suitable locations to provide more housing choice for our communities.”

Changes to the Lower Density Suburban Residential Zone, Medium Density Residential Zone and Local Shopping Centre Zone (LSCZ) proposed by the variation would apply to Lake Hāwea South, with a bespoke building height rule for the LSCZ, and location-specific provisions retained from the Environment Court’s consent order.

Mr Wallace added that it was important to note if the land at Lake Hāwea had been urban when endorsement was sought from Councillors to notify the proposed variation, it would have been included in the original proposal to notify the Urban Intensification Variation.

“The approval from Councillors acknowledges the opportunity Council has to enable more efficient use of this urban-zoned land, and to limit pressure for planning provisions to be amended in the future,” said Mr Wallace.

As part of the variation, changes are proposed in locations across the district, including areas near commercial activities, or with existing or planned access to frequent public transport services.

The variation would also provide for increased densities and heights of buildings in existing urban environments, allowing for the development of smaller and attached-style housing near public infrastructure.

“Improving the ability to provide more housing choices would encourage a greater range of more affordable options than is currently available. This in turn would further support the success of the new commercial centre at Lake Hāwea South which, if developed, could have significant benefits for the wider Hāwea area by providing local access to more goods and services,” said Mr Wallace.

“By enabling growth through intensification as opposed to urban sprawl and making it easier for more people to live in an appropriate location, services like public transport that support those communities now and in the future will be more efficient, and better utilised.”

The proposed plan variation will be notified on Thursday 24 August and then open for public submissions.

Mr Wallace acknowledged there may be apprehension among some members of the community about how increased densities could affect areas in the Queenstown Lakes District renowned for their stunning landscapes, and how future growth would be serviced.

Provisions are included in the variation to ensure appropriate residential amenity is maintained within intensification areas, that any proposed development could be appropriately serviced, and stormwater runoff addressed.

The proposed Urban Intensification Variation marks the implementation of several outcomes and objectives identified across the Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan 2021, the Joint Housing Action Plan, and the Climate and Biodiversity Plan 2022-2025.

These plans collectively give strategic direction to how the district will grow, create well-designed neighbourhoods and deliver integrated spatial planning decisions on land use, urban development, transport planning and natural corridor networks which help to reduce emissions, restore indigenous biodiversity, and improve climate change resilience across the district.

© Scoop Media

