Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Extra Ballot Boxes Popular With Porirua Voters

Friday, 25 August 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

The introduction of big orange ballot boxes turned out to be a popular one in Porirua’s local body election last year, with close to half of all votes being cast via ballot box.

A report to Council yesterday included a debrief on last year’s local body election in Porirua, including where residents cast their votes.

A total of 11 ballot boxes, in the form of small orange wheelie bins, were purchased prior to the 2022 election and they were available to the public to cast their votes at in the weeks leading up to election day on 8 October, as well as on the day itself.

Out of the 15,640 votes cast, 45 per cent of them were dropped in the bins, which were placed in Council buildings and many of the supermarkets across Porirua.

Council’s front counter in its main admin building received the most in its orange bin (2109), but it was Countdown Porirua and Countdown Aotea which took second and third place for number of votes cast, at 1055 and 798 respectively.

Porirua Library and New World Porirua placed fourth and fifth in terms of most votes cast at the ballot boxes.

"Providing places for people to vote in areas they regularly visit, such as supermarkets, was one way we made voting more accessible for the community," says Porirua City Council Manager Democratic Services, Jack Marshall.

Ballot boxes were also made available at regular community events, such as the Waitangirua Markets, during the voting period. They were also placed at Takapūwāhia Marae, retirement villages and rest homes for a day in the final week of voting, to allow residents to easily post their votes.

Council will retain these bins so they can be used again for future elections.

"The size and colour of the bins meant they were easy for voters to spot," Jack says. "We’re already exploring ways to make voting more accessible for our residents in 2025, including what other locations these ballot bins can be placed in."

Ballot box break down

  • Council front counter: 2109
  • Countdown Porirua: 1055
  • Countdown Aotea: 798
  • Porirua Library: 772
  • New World Porirua: 636
  • New World Paremata: 422
  • Whitby Library: 356
  • Pak’nSave Porirua: 322
  • Te Rauparaha Arena: 138
  • Cannons Creek Library: 180
  • Titahi Bay Library: 36
  • Pukerua Bay Library: 26 (there was a smaller ballot box at this location)

Other matters included in the report included efforts to increase voter turnout in traditionally harder to reach communities, and the introduction of a Māori ward for the first time.

Council also confirmed retaining the use of Single Transferrable Vote (STV) for the 2025 election, and the use of random order for the display of candidates’ names on ballot papers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Socialist Equality Group: The Right-Wing Record Of The Māori Party

TPM has called for withdrawing from the Five Eyes spy network led by the US, but if it becomes part of the government it will quickly discard its “neutrality” posturing in the same way the Green Party has done. More


Greenpeace: Politicians Must Address The Cow In The Room

All political parties must have a credible plan to cut climate pollution from Big Dairy. When it comes to intensive dairy, both National and Labour have kicked the can down the road over successive parliamentary terms. More


Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More

    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:


    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     