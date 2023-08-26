Serious Crash, Ngaruawahia - Waikato
Saturday, 26 August 2023, 6:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a car and a
motorcycle on Newcastle Street,
Ngaruawahia reported around 6:15am.
One person is in a
critical condition.
There are diversions in place at
the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
