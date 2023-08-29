Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Huia Customer Satisfaction At An All Time High

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Te Huia passenger numbers have rebounded and customer satisfaction is at an all time high, the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee has heard.

Since the service resumed travel into central Auckland from 7 August after a four week interruption, passenger volumes have been between 30 and 50 per cent up on the June 2023 weekly average of 1349.

Waikato regional councillor and subcommittee deputy chair Angela Strange said it showed strong support for the service.

“It was really exciting during the week when we offered free travel to see so many boarding Te Huia in Auckland to enjoy time in Hamilton, including walks around Lake Rotoroa.

“The resurgence in numbers and feedback we’ve received shows how valued Te Huia is, and this is reflected in the excellent customer satisfaction survey results,” Cr Strange said.

There has been an increase on the previous year’s scores, with an overall satisfaction rating of 98 per cent, up from 94 per cent in 2022. The result is well above the key performance indicator of 90 per cent.

“This amazing result reflects the superb service delivered by KiwiRail staff every day, and the unwavering commitment by all the partners to making Te Huia a success.”

KiwiRail’s General Manager Scenic Journeys and Commuter Rail Tracey Goodall said the 98 per cent satisfaction rating was a fantastic result and meant a lot to KiwiRail and the Te Huia team.

“I’m really proud of our Te Huia staff. Many of them are new to KiwiRail and they have brought a strong customer service and safety focus to everything they do,” Ms Goodall says.

“They are a small, tight knit team with a diverse mix of genders, ethnicity and ages. Work on commuter trains requires a customer focused type of person that is a team player. The team always pull together, support one another and are focused on ensuring Te Huia passengers have a great journey.

“Celebrating success is so important to the team. We have a staff member of the month and, quite frankly, it’s really hard to pick who that will be because all of them get consistently positive feedback from passengers. This customer survey result gives the team the recognition they deserve.”

While customer satisfaction across all areas of Te Huia had increased, the survey had identified some areas where further work is needed and this was underway, the subcommittee heard.

KiwiRail was also undertaking an upgrade at the Strand Station, which includes construction of a ticket office, toilets, seating and café. There will also be accessibility upgrades.

Also during the subcommittee meeting held in Hamilton on 25 August, members voted in favour of Waikato Regional Council considering the endorsement of a charter train for the Balloons over Waikato ZURU-Nightglow 2024.

The Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee comprises councillors from Waikato Regional Council, Hamilton city, Waipā, Waikato and Matamata-Piako district councils, as well as representatives of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, KiwiRail and the accessibility sector. The subcommittee meets quarterly.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of consultants and contractors in the public service assumes that their functions can readily be added to the work burdens of the existing permanent public sector staff without there being any cuts to the range or the quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election. Once again, Labour and National alike are making the same bogus distinctions between front line staff and backroom staff as if health workers for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support... More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 