Road Closures - Takapuna - Waitemata

Police are advising the public several road closures are in place while Fire and Emergency respond to a gas leak in Takapuna this afternoon.

The incident has occurred off Killarney Street and as a result, cordons are in place between Lake Pupuke and Anzac Street.

Police are on scene assisting with traffic management.

We ask the public to follow directions from emergency services.

