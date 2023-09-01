NZI Truckie Rest Zone – Paengaroa, 5 September, Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre, SH33, 10am – 3pm.

Following overwhelmingly positive feedback, NZI’s Truckie Rest Zone events are back to help heavy vehicle fleet drivers stay safe on the road.

Fatigue is a major cause of road accidents, and NZI are supporting truckies to recharge and refresh before the next leg of their journey with complimentary hot food off the BBQ, barista coffees, and fresh fruit, among other healthy snacks.

Truckies heading along SH33 through Paengaroa on Tuesday 5 September, can pull their rig into the NZI Truckie Rest Zone at the Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre for a bite to eat, a quick health check, and chat to our team along with some of NZI’s Fleet Fit experts about managing driving fatigue.

The Rest Zones, which are part of NZI’s Fleet Fit initiative to support and improve fleet safety in Aotearoa New Zealand, are run by NZI’s Community Risk Advocate and Fleet Risk Management team in partnership with the New Zealand Police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, Hato Hone St John, Waka Kotahi, and Road Safety Coordinators from local councils.

“These events give truck drivers the opportunity to learn more about the issue of fatigue from professionals who want to make sure all truckies get home safely to their families,” says Garry Taylor, Executive General Manager NZI.

