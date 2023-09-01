Name Release - Fatal Crash, Waimarama
Friday, 1 September 2023, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died following a crash on
Waimarama Road, Waimarama, on 31 August.
He was Thomas
Edward Mansell, 52, of Flaxmere.
Police extend their
condolences to his whanau and friends.
His death will
be referred to the
Coroner.
