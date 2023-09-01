Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Early Childhood Education Teachers Get Pay Parity And The Sector Gets A Review Of The ECE Funding Model

Friday, 1 September 2023, 6:53 pm
Press Release: ECNZ

Te Rito Maioha is pleased that the Minister responsible for Early Childhood Education (ECE) has listened to the sector’s call for a review of the ECE funding model.

“We have written and spoken to multiple Education Ministers urging them to begin an independent funding review,” says Nikki Parsons, a General Manager at Te Rito Maioha. The announcement that some form of review will begin in the next term of government is pleasing, but this shouldn’t take multiple years and must be independent to ensure the review is not pre-determined.”

“As most people know, the best reviews are independent and at arm’s length from the funding agencies. This is vital if we want to reimagine how the funding model works, so that something fit for our modern ECE sector can be devised. Anything less than independent, will not cut the mustard.”

“I am also pleased that the government has agreed to move ahead with pay parity for ECE teachers, at least for the current budget. That’s a huge step towards valuing the role that ECE teachers play in educating and caring for our most vulnerable children, and simultaneously a helpful move towards developing a strategy to encourage more people into the profession.”

“But while this is good news, we’re gutted that the promises by this government haven’t been met. The Government should have guaranteed funding to maintain pay parity in the future. Currently there is absolutely no certainty for employers or kaiako. Therefore, we are calling on all political parties to confirm whether they will continue to fund Pay Parity for ECE teachers. There is a significant shortfall of ECE teachers in New Zealand, and treating teachers equally and fairly is vital if we are to build and attract a workforce and end the kaiako shortage.”

“Pay Parity should be something that all future governments embed, so that we can reward kaiako appropriately, and build a more robust ECE workforce,” says Mrs Parsons.

The government have also announced changes to 20 hours ECE funding conditions for home-based services which will be welcomed by a sector that has been struggling financially.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ECNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More


Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 