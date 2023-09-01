Early Childhood Education Teachers Get Pay Parity And The Sector Gets A Review Of The ECE Funding Model

Te Rito Maioha is pleased that the Minister responsible for Early Childhood Education (ECE) has listened to the sector’s call for a review of the ECE funding model.

“We have written and spoken to multiple Education Ministers urging them to begin an independent funding review,” says Nikki Parsons, a General Manager at Te Rito Maioha. The announcement that some form of review will begin in the next term of government is pleasing, but this shouldn’t take multiple years and must be independent to ensure the review is not pre-determined.”

“As most people know, the best reviews are independent and at arm’s length from the funding agencies. This is vital if we want to reimagine how the funding model works, so that something fit for our modern ECE sector can be devised. Anything less than independent, will not cut the mustard.”

“I am also pleased that the government has agreed to move ahead with pay parity for ECE teachers, at least for the current budget. That’s a huge step towards valuing the role that ECE teachers play in educating and caring for our most vulnerable children, and simultaneously a helpful move towards developing a strategy to encourage more people into the profession.”

“But while this is good news, we’re gutted that the promises by this government haven’t been met. The Government should have guaranteed funding to maintain pay parity in the future. Currently there is absolutely no certainty for employers or kaiako. Therefore, we are calling on all political parties to confirm whether they will continue to fund Pay Parity for ECE teachers. There is a significant shortfall of ECE teachers in New Zealand, and treating teachers equally and fairly is vital if we are to build and attract a workforce and end the kaiako shortage.”

“Pay Parity should be something that all future governments embed, so that we can reward kaiako appropriately, and build a more robust ECE workforce,” says Mrs Parsons.

The government have also announced changes to 20 hours ECE funding conditions for home-based services which will be welcomed by a sector that has been struggling financially.

