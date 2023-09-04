Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka Events Confirmed As Qualifiers For The World Champs

Monday, 4 September 2023, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Challenge Wanaka

After a successful first year, the Earshots Challenge Wanaka Cross Triathlon and Duathlon has certainly made its mark, becoming a must do event.

The Cross Triathlon and Duathlon have been confirmed as part of the Tri NZ Suzuki Series and are both qualifying events for the World Triathlon Multisports Championships, in Townsville, Australia on the 14th – 25th August 2024. This 12-day extravaganza will include 19 World Championship races across age group, para, junior, U23 and elite categories. Over 300 Kiwis are expected to don the Silver Fern in Townsville with competition during the Tri NZ Suzuki Series likely to be intense as a result given our proximity to North Queensland.

"Challenge Wanaka is an iconic date on the New Zealand triathlon calendar and having the Suzuki NZ Cross Triathlon Championships and Suzuki NZ Cross Duathlon Championships incorporated just adds more value and significance to an already epic event," said Tri NZ CEO Pete De Wet. "The 2024 World Triathlon Multisport Championships are going to be a fantastic occasion and we anticipate some keen racing in and around the awe-inspiring Glendhu Mountain Bike as our epic age groupers aim for Townsville."

The Earshots Challenge Wanaka Cross Triathlon and Duathlon will take place on Saturday 17th February 2024. The event utilises the tranquil waters of Glendhu Bay for a one lap swim leg of 1500m. The bike course then takes athletes for two laps through the breath-taking Bike Glendhu Bike Park, tackling some Grade 4 tracks, totalling 32km. The grand finale – a stunning 10.5km trail run through more of the Bike Glendhu tracks. The Duathlon uses the same course, but omits the swim.

The Garth Barfoot Aquabike has also been confirmed as a qualifier for the World Triathlon Multisports Championships. Also taking place on Saturday 17th February, the event will consist of a 3km swim in Glendhu Bay followed by a stunning 120km road bike.

“It is incredibly exciting to have been chosen as a qualifier for the World Championships again. There are a lot of incredible mountain bikers in the area and so we are guaranteed a fantastic race with athletes battling it out for a much-coveted spot at the World Champs”, said Jane Sharman, Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka Trust & Event Director.

There really is everything to play for so what are you waiting for. Visit the Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka website or TriNZ website to find out more.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Challenge Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Green Party: National’s Climate Pledge A Joke

“National say they are committed to climate action on the one hand, but their actual policies make a lie of that commitment. It is disingenuous at best, straight up dishonest at worst. Their 2050 pledge is a sleight of hand designed to disguise their real intentions. Make no mistake: National will relegate climate action to the margins," says James Shaw. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 