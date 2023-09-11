Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charity On The Hunt For 100 Thrill-Seekers To Fundraise

Monday, 11 September 2023, 10:23 am
Press Release: Graeme Dingle Foundation

This November, Graeme Dingle Foundation is hosting a fundraiser like never before, and although the opportunity to leap from Auckland’s Sky Tower is something you may be familiar with, the event has taken on a surprising new twist.

For eight years, brave Kiwis have taken a massive leap in support of Aotearoa’s youth, with the fundraising event aptly named ‘Drop Your Boss’ a huge hit for executives, media personalities and general go-getters alike. Matilda Rice, Art Green, Mitre 10’s Stan Scott and Former Deputy PM Paula Bennett were amongst last year’s famous faces dropping, with Paula Bennett jumping live on TV3’s ‘The AM Show’.

Watch: Former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett jumps off Sky Tower for charity Credits: AM

This November, the popular fundraiser returns and, despite its continued growth and success over the years, Drop Your Boss 2023 is rumoured to be the largest scale fundraiser for the Graeme Dingle Foundation to date.

To add spark to the event, the Foundation has this year worked with AJ Hackett Bungy and SkyCity to open the Sky Tower’s bungy platform at night for the first time ever, meaning 12 hours of freefalling between 11am and 11pm.

With the chance to take a leap under the stars, Graeme Dingle Foundation CEO Jo Malcolm-Black anticipates many more will jump at the opportunity to support young people across the country.

“The outcomes that we can achieve for young people are extraordinary in terms of empowering them to overcome their own obstacles, so it makes sense for us to match those steps with something big. And sometimes it takes a leap of faith to do something extraordinary, so we are asking leaders, people invested in young people, to jump with us. It’s a fun adrenaline burst which might change the future for rangatahi” said Malcolm-Black.

While participants may be in it for the thrill, they’re also making a huge difference for the charity which, for 28 years, has relied on such fundraising initiatives and partnerships to run its programmes.

“Our programmes are known for building confidence and skills in tamariki and rangatahi to ensure they are empowered to overcome any obstacle and succeed. Programmes Kiwi Can, Stars, Project K and Career Navigator work in succession to ensure young people are supported into future work and study opportunities while positively contributing to their communities. With the recent addition of community programmes to our offering, our focus is now on rangatahi up to age 25, so the impact is potentially greater than before” said Malcolm-Black.

After eight successful years running Drop Your Boss, Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Event Manager, Monique Sanna, is excited about the unique opportunity for participants to conquer their fears in a meaningful way.

“Our droppers can expect support and motivation along the way to meet their $1000 fundraising goal and can always jump as a team if they’re nervous to take the plunge alone!” she said.

Drop Your Boss 2023 has a goal to engage 100 participants to collectively raise $100,000 for the youth programmes, and the ask is loud and clear. Sign up now to fundraise and take a leap for Aotearoa’s Youth.

“Join the 40+ bosses who have signed up so far, register yourself, nominate someone else, or jump as a team” said Sanna.

Keen participants can register for Drop Your Boss 2023 here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Graeme Dingle Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children

Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 