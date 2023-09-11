Charity On The Hunt For 100 Thrill-Seekers To Fundraise

This November, Graeme Dingle Foundation is hosting a fundraiser like never before, and although the opportunity to leap from Auckland’s Sky Tower is something you may be familiar with, the event has taken on a surprising new twist.

For eight years, brave Kiwis have taken a massive leap in support of Aotearoa’s youth, with the fundraising event aptly named ‘Drop Your Boss’ a huge hit for executives, media personalities and general go-getters alike. Matilda Rice, Art Green, Mitre 10’s Stan Scott and Former Deputy PM Paula Bennett were amongst last year’s famous faces dropping, with Paula Bennett jumping live on TV3’s ‘The AM Show’.

Watch: Former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett jumps off Sky Tower for charity Credits: AM

This November, the popular fundraiser returns and, despite its continued growth and success over the years, Drop Your Boss 2023 is rumoured to be the largest scale fundraiser for the Graeme Dingle Foundation to date.

To add spark to the event, the Foundation has this year worked with AJ Hackett Bungy and SkyCity to open the Sky Tower’s bungy platform at night for the first time ever, meaning 12 hours of freefalling between 11am and 11pm.

With the chance to take a leap under the stars, Graeme Dingle Foundation CEO Jo Malcolm-Black anticipates many more will jump at the opportunity to support young people across the country.

“The outcomes that we can achieve for young people are extraordinary in terms of empowering them to overcome their own obstacles, so it makes sense for us to match those steps with something big. And sometimes it takes a leap of faith to do something extraordinary, so we are asking leaders, people invested in young people, to jump with us. It’s a fun adrenaline burst which might change the future for rangatahi” said Malcolm-Black.

While participants may be in it for the thrill, they’re also making a huge difference for the charity which, for 28 years, has relied on such fundraising initiatives and partnerships to run its programmes.

“Our programmes are known for building confidence and skills in tamariki and rangatahi to ensure they are empowered to overcome any obstacle and succeed. Programmes Kiwi Can, Stars, Project K and Career Navigator work in succession to ensure young people are supported into future work and study opportunities while positively contributing to their communities. With the recent addition of community programmes to our offering, our focus is now on rangatahi up to age 25, so the impact is potentially greater than before” said Malcolm-Black.

After eight successful years running Drop Your Boss, Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Event Manager, Monique Sanna, is excited about the unique opportunity for participants to conquer their fears in a meaningful way.

“Our droppers can expect support and motivation along the way to meet their $1000 fundraising goal and can always jump as a team if they’re nervous to take the plunge alone!” she said.

Drop Your Boss 2023 has a goal to engage 100 participants to collectively raise $100,000 for the youth programmes, and the ask is loud and clear. Sign up now to fundraise and take a leap for Aotearoa’s Youth.

“Join the 40+ bosses who have signed up so far, register yourself, nominate someone else, or jump as a team” said Sanna.

Keen participants can register for Drop Your Boss 2023 here

