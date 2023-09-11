Nine Arrested Following Incidents Across Tāmaki Makaurau Overnight

Police have made a series of arrests in Auckland overnight following separate retail crime offending in parts of the city.

In Auckland City, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong says around 1.05am, Police were called to a commercial address in Epsom following reports of a burglary.

“Those involved have attempted to break into the address using a vehicle to gain entry, however they have been unsuccessful.

“The vehicle involved was abandoned at the scene and those involved have fled in a second vehicle, which is believed to have been stolen.”

A short time later, Police, including the Eagle helicopter, responded to reports of that vehicle being used to gain entry into a retail store on Broadway, Newmarket, around 1.15am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says Police were quickly on scene following reports of the burglary.

“Eagle observed an SUV leaving the area before being abandoned nearby.

“Those involved then entered a second vehicle and Police have monitored this vehicle as it travelled south on the Southern Motorway before exiting at Hill Road, where it was spiked.”

The vehicle continued to travel in dangerous manner, before entering an area of roadworks on Weymouth Road, Manurewa where it was able to be stopped and the five occupants taken into custody.

“We have since searched the vehicles involved and recovered a range of stolen branded property, as well as a firearm.”

Four people, aged between 19-24, are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

They have been charged on several counts of burglary and unlawful takes.

Three of those arrested have also been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery at a commercial address in Royal Oak on Thursday 7 September.

A 16-year-old arrested overnight in relation to the Epsom and Newmarket incidents is also due to appear in The Auckland Youth Court today.

“Given the range of property recovered, our enquiries will continue, and we can’t rule out further charges for other incidents,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

Meanwhile, on Auckland’s North Shore, Waitematā Police have taken four people into custody after a separate alleged burglary at a service station on East Coast Road.

Around 2.40am, Police were called to the address in Milford after reports of two persons breaking into the address.

“Those involved have taken a number of items before leaving the scene in a vehicle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland says.

“It is not believed the vehicle was used to gain entry into the premises.”

Responding Police have observed the vehicle travelled at speed along East Coast Road before entering the Northern Motorway travelling southbound.

“The vehicle has exited, then re-entered the motorway, heading north,” Detective Senior Sergeant Poland says.

Eagle continued to monitor the vehicle before it was spiked in Silverdale, eventually coming to a stop at Wainui.

Four people, aged between 14-16, have fled from the vehicle, however were all apprehended a short distance away and taken into custody.

“This morning’s arrests are another example of Police continuing to hold offenders to account for offending taking place in our communities,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong.

“This brazen and often violent offending being inflicted on our community is unacceptable and those who choose to engage can expect to be held to account.”

As these matters are now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

