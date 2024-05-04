Honouring Our Firefighters On International Firefighters’ Day | Whakanuia Ngā Kaipatuahi

Today is International Firefighters’ Day/Whakanuia Ngā Kaipatuahi. This day is marked around the world and is a chance for Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the public to thank and acknowledge the mahi that firefighters do in the service of their communities.

International Firefighters’ Day was established in 1999 following the loss of five firefighters in Victoria, Australia. While it is a day to give thanks and celebrate our firefighters, it is also an opportunity to reflect and remember those that have been lost in the line of duty.

Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says that today is chance to acknowledge the extraordinary effort that firefighters put in on a daily basis.

"Our more than 14,000 career, volunteer and support personnel answer the call when their community needs it most twenty four hours of the day, 365 days of the year. While we publically celebrate our firefighters today, their contribution to the safety of Aotearoa New Zealand is constant."

"We also take a moment today to acknowledge all of the whānau and friends who support our firefighters, and the employers of our volunteers who allow them to carry out their duties. Your support is invaluable in enabling our firefighters to be there when their community needs them most".

Yesterday and today, Kerry Gregory has lent his voice to a radio ad thanking our firefighters for their service. We encourage all members of the public to do the same - whether it be saying thank you to the firefighters within your whānau, your local brigade or via social media.

