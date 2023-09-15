Two New Board Members Appointed To Herenga Ā Nuku Aotearoa

Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission is pleased to announce two new members to its governing Board have been appointed by Minister Jo Luxton.

The new Board members are Hugh Logan and Darren Rewi (Kai Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine me Rongowhakaata).

The Board’s Chair, Don Cameron, says Dr Logan and Mr Rewi bring invaluable experience to the Board table.

"Hugh and Darren’s close connections to the whenua and to the people on the whenua will be critical as we work to provide public outdoor access."

Dr Hugh Logan chaired the independent review of the Walking Access Act in 2019. He has also led the Ministry for the Environment, the Department of Conservation, and the NZ Antarctic Programme (now Antarctica NZ). He is a member of Te Ahu Pātiki Trust, which co-manages 500 hectares of publicly accessible land on Banks Peninsula. He is experienced in Māori land issues, Treaty settlements, and hands-on negotiations at a national level, with iwi, hapū, and whanau. He has also been a university lecturer, published author and chairperson of several public committees. Dr Logan holds a Queens Service Medal for his contributions immediately following the Air New Zealand DC-10 disaster on Mt. Erebus.

Darren Lee Rewi has extensive experience serving both professional and voluntary boards, including as the Te Waipounamu Māori representative on the Victim Support National Board, trustee at the Whakatipu Community Hub Charitable Trust, and the mayoral appointee and chair of the Queenstown Lakes District Council Welcoming Communities Advisory Board. He founded and runs Take Tuia, a cultural engagement consultancy agency in Queenstown. Mr Rewi is the founder and chair of Mana Tahuna, a kaupapa Māori charitable trust in Queenstown, and is the community lead for the Jobs for Nature project to make Lake Hayes swimmable again. He was the Kai Tahu representative on the Teo Marama and Environment Southland Regional Forum board and the outgoing Kai Tahu representative on the DOC Species Recovery Group for the endangered whio.

Both new Board members have been appointed until 15 September 2026. Current Board chair Don Cameron and board member Celia Wade-Brown have also been reappointed to their roles. Celia Wade-Brown is currently stood down from the Board during the national election period.

