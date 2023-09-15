Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two New Board Members Appointed To Herenga Ā Nuku Aotearoa

Friday, 15 September 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: Outdoor Access Commission

Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission is pleased to announce two new members to its governing Board have been appointed by Minister Jo Luxton.

The new Board members are Hugh Logan and Darren Rewi (Kai Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine me Rongowhakaata).

The Board’s Chair, Don Cameron, says Dr Logan and Mr Rewi bring invaluable experience to the Board table.

"Hugh and Darren’s close connections to the whenua and to the people on the whenua will be critical as we work to provide public outdoor access."

Dr Hugh Logan chaired the independent review of the Walking Access Act in 2019. He has also led the Ministry for the Environment, the Department of Conservation, and the NZ Antarctic Programme (now Antarctica NZ). He is a member of Te Ahu Pātiki Trust, which co-manages 500 hectares of publicly accessible land on Banks Peninsula. He is experienced in Māori land issues, Treaty settlements, and hands-on negotiations at a national level, with iwi, hapū, and whanau. He has also been a university lecturer, published author and chairperson of several public committees. Dr Logan holds a Queens Service Medal for his contributions immediately following the Air New Zealand DC-10 disaster on Mt. Erebus.

Darren Lee Rewi has extensive experience serving both professional and voluntary boards, including as the Te Waipounamu Māori representative on the Victim Support National Board, trustee at the Whakatipu Community Hub Charitable Trust, and the mayoral appointee and chair of the Queenstown Lakes District Council Welcoming Communities Advisory Board. He founded and runs Take Tuia, a cultural engagement consultancy agency in Queenstown. Mr Rewi is the founder and chair of Mana Tahuna, a kaupapa Māori charitable trust in Queenstown, and is the community lead for the Jobs for Nature project to make Lake Hayes swimmable again. He was the Kai Tahu representative on the Teo Marama and Environment Southland Regional Forum board and the outgoing Kai Tahu representative on the DOC Species Recovery Group for the endangered whio.

Both new Board members have been appointed until 15 September 2026. Current Board chair Don Cameron and board member Celia Wade-Brown have also been reappointed to their roles. Celia Wade-Brown is currently stood down from the Board during the national election period.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Outdoor Access Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More


Government: Investing In West Coast’s Roading Resilience

The Government is investing over $22M across eighteen projects to improve the resilience of West Coast roads that have been affected by extreme weather and a dedicated Transport Resilience Fund has been established for early preventative works to protect the state highway network from future disruption. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 