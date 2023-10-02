New Zealand Meat Producer Gets Canterbury Charity One Step Closer To Creating A Better Space For Canterbury Kids

Christchurch based business ANZCO Foods has gifted $225,000 to Māia Health Foundation’s Better Space Appeal.

The Appeal aims to raise $1 million for a better outpatient space for Canterbury kids needing mental health support.

Māia Health Foundation Chief Executive Michael Flatman says they are blown away by ANZCO Foods’ incredible donation.

“This gift from ANZCO Foods takes us a huge leap towards our $1 million goal, and we hope it inspires others to give what they can to help us create a world-class space for Canterbury kids to receive the support they need and deserve,” he says.

The Better Space Appeal is part of Māia’s commitment to raise $6 million for the new outpatient space, which will provide mental health services for children and young people up to 18 years of age. So far Māia has raised $4.2 million – the Better Space Appeal is part of the final push to reach the $6 million goal.

Māia’s Better Space Appeal touched the hearts of the ANZCO Foods team says CEO Peter Conley.

“Canterbury kids have been through a lot and need support with their mental health. After hearing about the difference this new facility could make, we were keen to support it,” Peter says.

The donation has come from the ANZCO Foods Earthquake Trust – a fund set up following the Christchurch earthquakes to help the region get back on its feet. ANZCO suppliers, customers, employees and other businesses raised $250,000, which ANZCO Foods then matched dollar for dollar.

“We donated a portion of the fund in 2018 and have been looking for the right thing to put the remaining money into. This project and the Better Space Appeal ticked all the boxes for us in terms of what we needed the Earthquake Trust Fund to do. It’s something that’s really close to the hearts of our staff and for us it’s a practical way to make a difference.”

Michael Flatman says this partnership with ANZCO Foods is a perfect fit.

“The Canterbury earthquakes kicked off 13 years of extraordinary events here in Canterbury and internationally, which have had a profound effect on the mental health of our youth.

“ANZCO Food’s Earthquake Trust was created with the wellbeing of Cantabrians in mind, so to partner with them to give Canterbury kids needing mental health support a better space is really special.”

Over the last 10 years, the number of children and young people seen by specialist mental health teams in Canterbury has increased 121%, compared to a 34% increase for adult mental health. Every month around 400 Canterbury kids are referred for specialist support for their mental health. The current outpatient facilities where they are cared for are old, cramped and not fit-for-purpose.

The new outpatient space will be called Kahurangi meaning “blue skies” and will be home to Canterbury’s Child, Adolescent and Family (CAF) outpatient service. The $16 million facility is being jointly funded and developed by Māia Health Foundation and Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury, with Māia’s contribution enabling the facility to be truly world-class – taking it from good to great.

While ANZCO Food’s donation is a huge step towards the Better Space Appeal’s $1 million goal, Michael Flatman says there’s still a way to go.

“We’re grateful for all the generous support we’ve had so far, and we hope this significant donation will encourage more people to join the Better Space Appeal and show Canterbury kids we are right behind them.”

Donations to the Better Space Appeal can be made at www.betterspace.org.nz.

