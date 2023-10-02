Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Meat Producer Gets Canterbury Charity One Step Closer To Creating A Better Space For Canterbury Kids

Monday, 2 October 2023, 6:54 am
Press Release: Maia Health Foundation

Christchurch based business ANZCO Foods has gifted $225,000 to Māia Health Foundation’s Better Space Appeal.

The Appeal aims to raise $1 million for a better outpatient space for Canterbury kids needing mental health support.

Māia Health Foundation Chief Executive Michael Flatman says they are blown away by ANZCO Foods’ incredible donation.

“This gift from ANZCO Foods takes us a huge leap towards our $1 million goal, and we hope it inspires others to give what they can to help us create a world-class space for Canterbury kids to receive the support they need and deserve,” he says.

The Better Space Appeal is part of Māia’s commitment to raise $6 million for the new outpatient space, which will provide mental health services for children and young people up to 18 years of age. So far Māia has raised $4.2 million – the Better Space Appeal is part of the final push to reach the $6 million goal.

Māia’s Better Space Appeal touched the hearts of the ANZCO Foods team says CEO Peter Conley.

“Canterbury kids have been through a lot and need support with their mental health. After hearing about the difference this new facility could make, we were keen to support it,” Peter says.

The donation has come from the ANZCO Foods Earthquake Trust – a fund set up following the Christchurch earthquakes to help the region get back on its feet. ANZCO suppliers, customers, employees and other businesses raised $250,000, which ANZCO Foods then matched dollar for dollar.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We donated a portion of the fund in 2018 and have been looking for the right thing to put the remaining money into. This project and the Better Space Appeal ticked all the boxes for us in terms of what we needed the Earthquake Trust Fund to do. It’s something that’s really close to the hearts of our staff and for us it’s a practical way to make a difference.”

Michael Flatman says this partnership with ANZCO Foods is a perfect fit.

“The Canterbury earthquakes kicked off 13 years of extraordinary events here in Canterbury and internationally, which have had a profound effect on the mental health of our youth.

“ANZCO Food’s Earthquake Trust was created with the wellbeing of Cantabrians in mind, so to partner with them to give Canterbury kids needing mental health support a better space is really special.”

Over the last 10 years, the number of children and young people seen by specialist mental health teams in Canterbury has increased 121%, compared to a 34% increase for adult mental health. Every month around 400 Canterbury kids are referred for specialist support for their mental health. The current outpatient facilities where they are cared for are old, cramped and not fit-for-purpose.

The new outpatient space will be called Kahurangi meaning “blue skies” and will be home to Canterbury’s Child, Adolescent and Family (CAF) outpatient service. The $16 million facility is being jointly funded and developed by Māia Health Foundation and Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury, with Māia’s contribution enabling the facility to be truly world-class – taking it from good to great.

While ANZCO Food’s donation is a huge step towards the Better Space Appeal’s $1 million goal, Michael Flatman says there’s still a way to go.

“We’re grateful for all the generous support we’ve had so far, and we hope this significant donation will encourage more people to join the Better Space Appeal and show Canterbury kids we are right behind them.”

Donations to the Better Space Appeal can be made at www.betterspace.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maia Health Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Mediawatching: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September, bro, dude, maaate, political reporter Benedict Collins warned potential EV buyers to "get in quick" after National announced their policy of cutting the clean car discount. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Labour Party: National’s Plan Means More Cuts, More Kids In Poverty

National’s fiscal plan has failed to fill the massive fiscal hole in its dodgy tax scheme, it will mean more cuts to public services, more children being put into poverty, and an end to action on climate change. To make matters worse, National have tried to make their numbers add up by cutting benefits to the tune of $2 billion. More


National Party: Disciplined Spending, Lower Taxes, Less Debt

National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More

Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 