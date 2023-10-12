Taupō Connector Extends To AC Baths

Waikato Regional and Taupō District Councils have worked together to extend the Taupō Connector bus service to include AC Baths every Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting next Monday, 16 October.

The AC Baths stop was removed in October 2022, but Taupō residents sent a number of service requests and annual plan submissions to Taupō District Council asking for the service back. Now both councils are happy to be able to make it happen.

Passenger numbers on board the Taupō Connecter have been strong so far this year with an average of 1100 per month. This patronage is well up on the equivalent volume in 2022, which was not quite 600 per month from January to September. These solid numbers and vocal support from advocates make a firm case for reinstating the stop.

Mich’eal Downard, Waikato Regional Councillor for Taupō-Rotorua and chair of the Regional Transport Committee, says he is pleased to see Taupō’s service adapt to community demand: “We always want to see more people on public transport but that only happens when it suits their travel needs. We hope to see more good numbers on the Connector and people hopping off at AC Baths.”

The full service runs from Docherty Drive in Nukuhau travelling through the centre of town and along Rifle Range Road before heading south past the hospital, terminating at Ernest Kemp Rise in Wharewaka. The AC Baths stop will add a quick detour from the corner of Rifle Range and Taharepa Roads.

Taupō visitors and residents who travel to Turangi should also be aware that some Connect2Taupō times will shift slightly from this Monday too. Taupō to Turangi arrives 15 minutes earlier in Turangi at 11:40am and 4:45pm, and Turangi to Taupō departs 10 minutes earlier at 11:45 am and 4:50pm (all Monday to Thursday). Updated timetables will be available on the BUSIT website on Monday.

