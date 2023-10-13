New Bus Services To Accommodate School Students

GoBay is pleased to announce that as of Tuesday 24 October, eight additional services will be added to the Napier-EIT section of Route 12.

These services will be offered in the mornings and afternoons, Monday to Friday, to accommodate school students and provide additional capacity for all users until the end of the school year.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Policy and Regulation General Manager Katrina Brunton says this is in response to feedback from the community.

“While we continue to work through ongoing driver availability issues, we’re happy to be able to offer this solution until the end of the school term while we continue to reinstate our services around the region.”

The additional services to route 12 from Tuesday 24 October are:

7.00am – Napier to EIT

7.30am – EIT to Napier

8.00am – Napier to EIT

8.30am – EIT to Napier

3.00pm – Napier to EIT

3.30pm – EIT to Napier

4.00pm – Napier to EIT

4.30pm – EIT to Napier

The GoBay website will be updated before these new services and passengers are encouraged to keep an eye on the GoBay Facebook page for the latest information.

