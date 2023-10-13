New Bus Services To Accommodate School Students
Friday, 13 October 2023, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council
GoBay is pleased to announce that as of Tuesday 24
October, eight additional services will be added to the
Napier-EIT section of Route 12.
These services will be
offered in the mornings and afternoons, Monday to Friday, to
accommodate school students and provide additional capacity
for all users until the end of the school
year.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Policy and
Regulation General Manager Katrina Brunton says this is in
response to feedback from the community.
“While we
continue to work through ongoing driver availability issues,
we’re happy to be able to offer this solution until the
end of the school term while we continue to reinstate our
services around the region.”
The additional services
to route 12 from Tuesday 24 October are:
7.00am –
Napier to EIT
7.30am – EIT to Napier
8.00am
– Napier to EIT
8.30am – EIT to
Napier
3.00pm – Napier to EIT
3.30pm – EIT
to Napier
4.00pm – Napier to EIT
4.30pm –
EIT to Napier
The GoBay website will be updated before
these new services and passengers are encouraged to keep an
eye on the GoBay
Facebook page for the latest
information.
