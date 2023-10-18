Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Haumaru Moana – Safer Boating Week

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 10:17 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

If you see a bright orange gazebo by the boat ramps this summer – go and have a chat.

It means Harbourmaster Peter Buell and the Māori Wardens are close by to ensure good information is readily available for anyone going out on the water.

They’ll have some cool boating safety giveaways on hand as well.

This week is Safer Boating Week – Haumaru Moana.

Harbourmaster Peter Buell kicked it off with two full days at the A&P Show chatting to the community.

“We don’t have the best statistics in New Zealand when it comes to drownings. The more people we can get to understand water safety, the more we can keep improving those numbers.”

Peter brings a realistic and educational approach to everything safety through conversations.

“We don’t want to ruin anyone’s day before they’re off to go fishing , we just want to make sure everyone comes home safely.

“If you don’t have the right size lifejacket, there’ll be ones we can loan you for the day at the Council office on Fitzherbert Street, and at the boat ramp as well.”

In the New Year, the water safety team will head up the Coast to deliver safety messages directly to boaties at popular areas like Uawa/Tolaga Bay, Tokomaru Bay, Waipiro Bay, Ruatorea, Tikitiki, Te Araroa and Wharekahika.

They’ll also be at some schools - and if you’d like a visit from the Haumaru team please send us an email at comms@gdc.govt.nz.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Election & Labour’s Options

On Saturday, the Labour-led government suffered a defeat of Biblical proportions, some of it self-inflicted. Years ago, veteran political blogger Jesus Christ tapped into the public mood pretty accurately, with this soundbite from Revelations 3:15-17: I could wish you were cold or hot ... [But] because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth. Meaning: Labour should have gone down fighting in defence of a programme of radical wealth re-distribution. Better that than perish in this sorry fashion, for lack of political courage and commitment to the party’s values and traditions.

 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 