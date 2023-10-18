Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Raglan Arts Weekend Delivers New Initiatives To Promote Whaingaroa Arts Scene

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Raglan Arts Weekend

Locals and visitors alike are in for a treat this Labour Weekend, with the 13th Annual Raglan Arts Weekend festivities running over a 5 day period. More than 65 artists in 42 studios have been working hard to create impressive portfolios of work guaranteed to inspire and delight those on the trail.

This year’s RAW not only includes the main 3 day self-guided art trail, but also an Emerging Artist group exhibition, an opening cocktail event at local restaurant Rock-it, a ‘RAW artist-only’ coach tour to the studios, and a life drawing workshop for visitors.

Some very exciting new work is set to impress with artworks covering a broad spectrum of styles and techniques from street and pop art using complex stencils, to traditional premium hat making and designer jewellery to RAW’s usual award-winning painters and mixed media artists and photographers. There is also a touching posthumous entry for the late Geoff Irving, a local wood sculptor for over 40 years.

“There was a real buzz for the launch of this year’s RAW when the Preview Exhibition opened with 140 guests and 20 artworks being sold within an hour - not bad for little Rags!” says Nicky Brzeska, RAW co-ordinator since 2019. “We’re excited for our visitors to have access to 25 new artists, a more immersive weekend with our new initiatives, and a chance to get closer to some of the creative ways that quality art is being produced here in Raglan.”

Not to be missed are:

  • ‘The Hatch’, a new exhibition of 16 emerging artists, made possible by a long-term partnership with Rangitahi Peninsula as well as a Waikato District Council Creative Communities grant. Visit the free opening night on Friday 20th October 2023 @ 6.30pm in the Town Hall, or drop by over the RAW weekend
  • ‘Artist Connect’, a new initiative brought to you by a long-term partnership with Bayleys Real Estate, that focuses on helping RAW artists connect with fellow artists and visitors alike. There will be a bus-tour for RAW artists only to see other studios. There is also an Opening Cocktail reception at Rock-It Kitchen on Thursday 19th October which is a ticketed event and open to anyone

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

RAW is also grateful to Tony Sly and The Chartwell Trust, two long standing partners for RAW, as well as 9 key local businesses who have always been loyal to RAW: Palm Prints, Little Hill Studios, Artists at Work Studios & Gallery, La Petite Galerie, Rivet, Monster Gallery, Jet, Raglan Sunset Motel and Raglan Holiday Park.

And a last bit of advice from Nicky, “Follow the pink RAW feather flags this Labour Weekend which will guide you to the official participating RAW artists and the very best in art talent in Whaingaroa! These artists can’t wait to meet you and share their spaces with you after a year of producing work.”

The RAW art trail is a free self-guided art trail (grab a brochure at the Old School or i-Hub). Studios open 10am to 5pm, Sat 21st to Mon 23rd Oct.

The Preview Exhibition is a free event and will be open daily throughout October until the end of RAW, Mon 23 October, 10am to 2pm at the Old School Arts Centre, 5 Stewart Street.

The Opening Cocktail Night is at Rock-It and is a ticketed event ($40) for a 4 -course walk and fork menu and welcoming drink. 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Thurs 19th Oct.

The Hatch opening night is a free event and is Friday 20th October, 6.30pm at the Town Hall. The Hatch artists will also be showcasing their work over the RAW art trail from 21 to 23 Oct, 10am to 5pm.

The Life Drawing workshop with Dominique Marriott will be on Monday 23 October 1pm to 4pm, $80. Limited numbers. Everyone welcome from absolute beginners to advanced. Register at artclass.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Raglan Arts Weekend on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying


In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More

 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 