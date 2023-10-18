Raglan Arts Weekend Delivers New Initiatives To Promote Whaingaroa Arts Scene

Locals and visitors alike are in for a treat this Labour Weekend, with the 13th Annual Raglan Arts Weekend festivities running over a 5 day period. More than 65 artists in 42 studios have been working hard to create impressive portfolios of work guaranteed to inspire and delight those on the trail.

This year’s RAW not only includes the main 3 day self-guided art trail, but also an Emerging Artist group exhibition, an opening cocktail event at local restaurant Rock-it, a ‘RAW artist-only’ coach tour to the studios, and a life drawing workshop for visitors.

Some very exciting new work is set to impress with artworks covering a broad spectrum of styles and techniques from street and pop art using complex stencils, to traditional premium hat making and designer jewellery to RAW’s usual award-winning painters and mixed media artists and photographers. There is also a touching posthumous entry for the late Geoff Irving, a local wood sculptor for over 40 years.

“There was a real buzz for the launch of this year’s RAW when the Preview Exhibition opened with 140 guests and 20 artworks being sold within an hour - not bad for little Rags!” says Nicky Brzeska, RAW co-ordinator since 2019. “We’re excited for our visitors to have access to 25 new artists, a more immersive weekend with our new initiatives, and a chance to get closer to some of the creative ways that quality art is being produced here in Raglan.”

Not to be missed are:

‘The Hatch’, a new exhibition of 16 emerging artists, made possible by a long-term partnership with Rangitahi Peninsula as well as a Waikato District Council Creative Communities grant. Visit the free opening night on Friday 20th October 2023 @ 6.30pm in the Town Hall, or drop by over the RAW weekend

‘Artist Connect’, a new initiative brought to you by a long-term partnership with Bayleys Real Estate, that focuses on helping RAW artists connect with fellow artists and visitors alike. There will be a bus-tour for RAW artists only to see other studios. There is also an Opening Cocktail reception at Rock-It Kitchen on Thursday 19th October which is a ticketed event and open to anyone

RAW is also grateful to Tony Sly and The Chartwell Trust, two long standing partners for RAW, as well as 9 key local businesses who have always been loyal to RAW: Palm Prints, Little Hill Studios, Artists at Work Studios & Gallery, La Petite Galerie, Rivet, Monster Gallery, Jet, Raglan Sunset Motel and Raglan Holiday Park.

And a last bit of advice from Nicky, “Follow the pink RAW feather flags this Labour Weekend which will guide you to the official participating RAW artists and the very best in art talent in Whaingaroa! These artists can’t wait to meet you and share their spaces with you after a year of producing work.”

The RAW art trail is a free self-guided art trail (grab a brochure at the Old School or i-Hub). Studios open 10am to 5pm, Sat 21st to Mon 23rd Oct.

The Preview Exhibition is a free event and will be open daily throughout October until the end of RAW, Mon 23 October, 10am to 2pm at the Old School Arts Centre, 5 Stewart Street.

The Opening Cocktail Night is at Rock-It and is a ticketed event ($40) for a 4 -course walk and fork menu and welcoming drink. 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Thurs 19th Oct.

The Hatch opening night is a free event and is Friday 20th October, 6.30pm at the Town Hall. The Hatch artists will also be showcasing their work over the RAW art trail from 21 to 23 Oct, 10am to 5pm.

The Life Drawing workshop with Dominique Marriott will be on Monday 23 October 1pm to 4pm, $80. Limited numbers. Everyone welcome from absolute beginners to advanced. Register at artclass.nz

© Scoop Media

