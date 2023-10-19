Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Airport Enhances Passenger Experience With Amadeus Technology

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 8:18 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

Christchurch International Airport, the second largest airport in New Zealand, is committed to delivering the smoothest possible customer experience.

Against this backdrop, Christchurch has partnered with global IT provider Amadeus to upgrade its passenger service infrastructure to a more efficient, flexible and sustainable Common Use technology shared by multiple airlines.

The new system offers new opportunities for Christchurch’s airline partners. It allows multiple airlines a simpler check-in process, more flexibility for seasonal operations, and to connect with passengers at locations away from the airport, such as the Te Pae Convention Centre or at Lyttleton Port during the Cruise season.

This partnership with Amadeus gives Christchurch Airport the ability to build on these new Common Use foundational services to expand and unlock capacity ahead of demand from its airline partners.

Adopting the cloud-based Common Use infrastructure now, means Christchurch Airport is improving its check-in processes for both airlines and passengers – allowing as much time as possible to relax before boarding. Working with Amadeus will enable future transition to more self-service kiosks and bag drops for all airlines and passengers.

Craig Dunstan, Head of Customer & Commercial, Christchurch Airport says “We’re excited to team up with Amadeus to make the check-in process smoother. We are especially pleased to have this first upgrade in place ahead of our upcoming very busy summer season. We will see all our international airlines return, some with larger aircraft and more flights, as well as a new direct service between Christchurch and San Francisco. The transition to the Amadeus Cloud Use Service (ACUS) is another exciting step forward in embracing new technology to enable a more streamlined and frictionless journey for our passengers.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Sarah Samuel, SVP Airport and Airline Operations, APAC, Amadeus says “Christchurch Airport is the South Island’s only truly international airport and has established a global reputation for innovation. We’re delighted the team has joined the many airports all over the world using cloud technology. The airport’s airlines and passengers will appreciate the improvement too, especially in future when off-airport passenger services are added.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Christchurch Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions


As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More

Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying

In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 