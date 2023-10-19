Christchurch Airport Enhances Passenger Experience With Amadeus Technology

Christchurch International Airport, the second largest airport in New Zealand, is committed to delivering the smoothest possible customer experience.

Against this backdrop, Christchurch has partnered with global IT provider Amadeus to upgrade its passenger service infrastructure to a more efficient, flexible and sustainable Common Use technology shared by multiple airlines.

The new system offers new opportunities for Christchurch’s airline partners. It allows multiple airlines a simpler check-in process, more flexibility for seasonal operations, and to connect with passengers at locations away from the airport, such as the Te Pae Convention Centre or at Lyttleton Port during the Cruise season.

This partnership with Amadeus gives Christchurch Airport the ability to build on these new Common Use foundational services to expand and unlock capacity ahead of demand from its airline partners.

Adopting the cloud-based Common Use infrastructure now, means Christchurch Airport is improving its check-in processes for both airlines and passengers – allowing as much time as possible to relax before boarding. Working with Amadeus will enable future transition to more self-service kiosks and bag drops for all airlines and passengers.

Craig Dunstan, Head of Customer & Commercial, Christchurch Airport says “We’re excited to team up with Amadeus to make the check-in process smoother. We are especially pleased to have this first upgrade in place ahead of our upcoming very busy summer season. We will see all our international airlines return, some with larger aircraft and more flights, as well as a new direct service between Christchurch and San Francisco. The transition to the Amadeus Cloud Use Service (ACUS) is another exciting step forward in embracing new technology to enable a more streamlined and frictionless journey for our passengers.”

Sarah Samuel, SVP Airport and Airline Operations, APAC, Amadeus says “Christchurch Airport is the South Island’s only truly international airport and has established a global reputation for innovation. We’re delighted the team has joined the many airports all over the world using cloud technology. The airport’s airlines and passengers will appreciate the improvement too, especially in future when off-airport passenger services are added.”

