Surf Lifeguards Kept Busy Over Labour Weekend With Tragic Death Of Rock Fisher Reported At Piha On Monday Evening

An intensely busy Labour weekend for surf lifeguards has ended with the tragic death of a rock fisher at Auckland’s Piha beach on Monday evening, says Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ).

Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, says that volunteer surf lifeguards across the country once again demonstrated their professionalism, working to perform preventative actions and rescues where required, to keep beachgoers safe.

These surf lifeguards, he says, collectively worked over 3,000 hours throughout the long weekend. He also thanked the public for exercising common sense and taking measures to keep themselves safe.

“We saw seven rescues over the weekend, by all accounts some of them in quite difficult conditions, with large swells on the west coast of the North Island, as well as waves on east coast beaches.

“We saw large numbers of beachgoers throughout the Northern and Eastern regions over the long weekend, particularly at Raglan on Saturday, where the number of beachgoers peaked at over a thousand. We also saw big numbers at Mount Maunganui on Monday,” he says.

Total peak head count for the long weekend reached nearly 6,000 people at patrolled beaches across the country.

“Overall, people were well-behaved and aware of the many dangers around our coastlines. We are glad that our safety messages are getting through,” he says.

“But we still saw several major incidents. People need to continue to be aware of the risks, remain vigilant in and around the water, and continue to follow our safety messages.”

The long weekend saw several major incidents, including the lucky rescue of three boaties who were crossing the Port Waikato River bar in large 2m swells at low tide. Thankfully, all three were wearing life jackets and were able to be successfully rescued by surf lifeguards from the Kariaotahi and Sunset Surf Life Saving clubs (SLSC), who dispatched several inflatable resuce boats (IRB) as well as a rescue watercraft to perform the successful rescue.

Far North Surf Rescue and Baylys Beach SLSC responded to support the search for a missing diver at Herekino River bar on Monday. A search was conducted alongside Helimed and Coastguard Air Patrol and remains ongoing. On Monday, Kāpiti Search and Rescue (SAR) supported the search for a diver who has been missing since 19 October. Surf lifeguards continue to assist with both operations as required.

Reported death of rock fisher at Piha

Steve Fisher says that his sincere sympathies go out to the family, whānau, and friends of the person who died at Auckland’s Piha Beach yesterday.

Surf lifeguards from Piha SLSC were called to respond to reports of a rock fisher in the water at dusk on Monday evening, in 2m swells. It is understood the fisher was not wearing a life jacket.

It is the third such incident involving rock fishers at Piha since the beginning of spring, and while the exact circumstances of the incident have been referred to the coroner, Fisher highlights the importance of rock fishers ensuring they have appropriate safety equipment, including wearing a life jacket, as well as taking a conservative approach when it comes to weather and beach conditions – which could change rapidly.

“The death at Piha this weekend is utterly tragic. We send our sincerest sympathies to the family and friends of the fisher. A death at one of our beaches affects not just the surf lifeguards involved but reverberates throughout the entire surf lifesaving community. It’s something that weighs heavily on all of us.

“While we don’t know the exact circumstances or cause of this incident, it is also a good reminder that the conditions on the coast can change rapidly. This highlights the importance of ensuring you have all the correct safety equipment, in particular, a life jacket, and that you check the forecast conditions – if in doubt, stay out,” he says.

Labour weekend patrol statistics by region

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

No. of rescues performed 7 No. of people assisted 8 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 18 No. of searches 4 No. of preventatives 268 No. of people involved 1,407 No. of peak head count 5,986 No. of hours worked 3,049

Note: Preventative actions are missing for Saturday due to a systems glitch.

Northern Region patrol summary and statistics:

Saturday: Waipu Cove performed an IRB rescue for a swimmer caught in a rip, while Ōmāha responded to a member of the public with a dislocated shoulder. The patient and their family decided to transport the patient themselves to receive medical assistance.

Sunset responded to a patient who was found by a member of the public unconscious in the sand dunes. An ambulance was called by the member of the public and the patient regained consciousness when surf lifeguards arrived on scene. Surf lifeguards transported the patient back to the SLSC where they were monitored and assessed for any further injuries. The patient made a full recovery and was transported home with their friends.

Raglan launched an IRB to respond to a missing surfer. Surf lifeguards on the beach were able to locate the patient and the informant confirmed their identity. The quick response from surf lifeguards to a missing person possibly in the water directly contributed to this positive outcome.

Raglan also responded to a young female patient who was in distress and provided them with medical assistance. The patient was stable and transported home by a family member.

Sunday: All Northern Beaches were relatively quiet, with Raglan reporting the only rescue of the day, launching an IRB to pick up a surfer and boogie boarder at the south end of the beach. Raglan reported large headcounts, peaking at 1,000 people on the beach at around 2pm. Ōrewa and Ōmaha also reported large amounts of beachgoers throughout the day. Four minor first aids were performed by Waipū, Ōrewa, Piha and Raglan respectively.

Monday: Another busy day in the Northern Region, with surf lifeguards assisting in two searches, completing three rescues and five assists. Surf lifeguards completed seven minor first aids with five of these occurring at Mairangi Bay, while Waipū Cove SLSC surf lifeguards rescued a young surfer who got into difficulty just outside the flags.

SLS Kariaotahi and Sunset SLSC were called out to a capsized boat on the Waikato River Bar just after 8.30am on Monday. Three people had been knocked out of the boat and were in the water. Thankfully, all three were wearing life jackets and were quickly rescued by an IRB and returned to shore. All patients were ok and were checked over by an ambulance before leaving the beach.

Far North Surf Rescue and Baylys Beach SLSC responded to a missing diver at Herekino River Bar, a search was conducted alongside Helimed and Coastguard Air Patrol. The search is ongoing, with assets were stood down for the evening on Monday.

Northern Region Statistics:

No. of rescues performed 7 No. of people assisted 6 No. of major first aids 0 No. of minor first aids 14 No. of searches 4 No. of preventatives 186 No. of people involved 1,088 No. of peak head count 3,619 No. of hours worked 1,670

Note: Preventative actions are missing for Saturday due to a systems glitch.

Eastern Region patrol summary and statistics:

Saturday: Pāuanui responded to a patient who had a broken ankle at the Pāuanui boat ramp. FENZ were on scene when surf lifeguards arrived, so they assisted FENZ with their response until the patient was picked up by ambulance to receive further medical attention.

Sunday: Pāpāmoa had a Major First Aid where a 12 year old girl dislocated her shoulder after swimming and being dumped by a wave. Surf Lifeguards treated her and passed her over to St. John for further treatment.

The Ōmanu RWC was kept busy roaming today keeping an eye on swimmers between Ōmanu and Mount Maunganui.

Monday: Mount Maunganui had a busy afternoon with a large spike in the number of beachgoers and swimmers in the afternoon.

Eastern Region Statistics:

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 2 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 3 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 77 No. of people involved 310 No. of peak head count 2,274 No. of hours worked 1,364

Note: Preventative actions are missing for Saturday due to a systems glitch.

Central Region patrol summary and statistics:

Saturday: No beaches patrolling.

Sunday: No beaches patrolling, however Kāpiti SAR conducted a search from a Coastguard tasking that occurred overnight.

Monday: Riversdale Beach SLSC were the only Central Region club patrolling, and had a quiet day on patrol, performing one minor first aid.

Meanwhile, Kāpiti SAR were tasked to search for a diver who has been missing since 19 October. Surf lifeguards continue to assist with the search as required.

Central Region Statistics:

Rescues 0 Assists 0 Major First Aids 0 Minor First Aids 1 Searches 0 Preventatives 5 Number involved 9 Peak Head Count 93 Hours worked 15

Southern Region patrol summary and statistics:

No beaches were patrolling in Southern Region this weekend.

