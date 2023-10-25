Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNZ Reveals It’s ‘Top Guns’ For National Lifeguard School

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Move over Maverick, Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is excited to reveal this year’s candidates for the surf lifeguard’s equivalent of ‘Top Gun’.

While there won’t be any fighter jets involved, the National Lifeguard School represents the pinnacle of training for the country’s fastest, fittest, and most committed surf lifeguards.

Belinda Slement, SLSNZ’s Education Manager, said, “This is as high as it gets for our surf lifeguards. Following an intensive three-day programme, they will be the ones with the skills and knowledge to direct their patrol members when challenging situations happen and when lives are on the line.”

This year, SLSNZ selected 16 surf lifeguards. They had to be 18 years of age and meet a vast list of prerequisites, including swimming 800 metres in under 14 minutes, and running three kilometres in under 20 minutes. They also needed to be experienced inflatable rescue boat drivers, hold first aid, and be a Patrol Captain.

Slement said, “The surf lifeguards had to be in great mental and physical shape to make it through the application process. It’s tough, especially the 800-metre swim. It’s a significant distance, and they would have had to do a huge amount of training to meet this target. For many, this is where they face challenges. However, being able to complete this swim is necessary because the National Lifeguard School is intense, and we need to ensure they’re ready to face a variety of complex lifesaving situations which will be thrown their way.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The school will run from 30 November until 3 December at Waihi Beach, with all candidates receiving SLSNZ’s highest surf lifeguard qualification – the Advanced Lifeguard Award.

“They’ll be taught theory and practical skills. We’ll also recreate some of the more difficult and demanding emergency situations surf lifeguards can face, including mass rescue scenarios, advanced first aid, patient care, search and rescue operations, and advanced rock rescues.”

Candidates will be supported by seven instructors and four mentors who will teach and guide them through the advanced lifesaving skills they will learn.

“Sadly, every season, our surf lifeguards respond to serious incidents which can result in a fatality. Our aim is to equip these surf lifeguards with the right arsenal, so they can respond effectively. We want them to be leaders in their field with exceptional communication skills, tools to stay cool and calm under pressure, and the ability to adapt seamlessly to diverse coastal environments.”

With the patrol season now underway, these elite surf lifeguards will be welcomed on the beach - the ‘Top Guns’ of surf lifesaving - sharing their knowledge and ensuring beachgoers return home safely to their friends and whānau.

    
Candidates
OliverEadieMuriwai VSLSNorthern
FlynnPowellOmaha SLSCNorthern
ConorMcDermottRed Beach SLSCNorthern
HayleyRewiSunset Beach SLSCNorthern
JuddRedmond Sunset Beach SLSCNorthern
Nikita BublitzLyall Bay SLSCCentral
AlexanderFinlaysonWaimārama SLSCCentral
IsabellaBassett-FossWaimārama SLSCCentral
EthanBryersWanganui SLSCentral
BenGoffinWhangamatā SLSCEastern
MitchellHohaiaWhangamatā SLSCEastern
LiamShanahanMount Maunganui LSEastern
FergusRiegerMount Maunganui LSEastern
SophieBerrillSumner SLSCSouthern
PerTonasciaSumner SLSCSouthern
JamesLilburneWaimairi Beach SLSCSouthern
    
Instructors
KateSuterSumner SLSCSouthern
JamesKendrickBethells Beach SLPNorthern
BradWard AbleMuriwai SLSC & Mairangi Bay SLSCNorthern
DanShortMairangi Bay SLSC & United Piha SLSNorthern
AshleighHurringFitzroy SLSCCentral
PhoebeHavillOnemana SLSC & Whangamatā SLSCSouthern
ChaseCahalaneOmanu SLSC & Raglan SLSCEastern
    
Mentors
AlexTaylorSLS Kariaotahi & Paekākāriki SLSCNorthern
ShannonSwannSLS KariaotahiNorthern
GabbyTrotterBrighton SLSCSouthern
JoshCarmineOcean Beach Kiwi SLSCCentral

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Church And State In Mt Roskill

The interval between election night and the formation of a new government has been restfully free of bickering and posturing, and it would be nice to think this could last until Christmas. No such luck. Come November 3, and when all the special votes (20% of the total votes cast) have been tallied, the bickering over negotiations will begin in earnest. In the meantime, it's been interesting to learn more about some of the new MPs. Like Carlos Cheung for instance, the National candidate who defeated Michael Wood in Mt Roskill. More

Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 