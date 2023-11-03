No Obstacle Too Big For Winners Of National Excellence Awards
On November 2, the Auckland Zoo Domes played host to a significant event, the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Annual Excellence Awards, in support of Aotearoa’s young people. Dignitaries, business leaders, families, and students from across the country gathered to recognise the accomplishments of outstanding tamariki and rangatahi in the Foundation’s programmes.
The National Excellence Awards, now in its 23rd year, serves to recognise the impressive successes and resilience of New Zealand's young generation who, through the Foundations programmes, have overcome obstacles and achieved what they never thought possible.
Always a day to spur anticipation amongst students, thousands of rangatahi, schools, staff and volunteers have been considered for the awards across 10 categories which celebrate excellence throughout the past year. This year Auckland Zoo Domes was filled with guests from across the country gathering in support as well as well-recognised guest speakers who left the crowd with inspirational stories.
Internationally known for her achievements on the football world stage, special guest and inspirational event speaker Maia Jackman spoke of her journey, being selected over a decade ago to play for the Fifa World 11 and overcoming ‘imposter syndrome’.
“I see it as a sign of growth and wanting to be the best we can be. So don’t be afraid of it, embrace it. If we recognise it, remind ourselves of our awesomeness - quit comparing, talk it out. We might just find that self-belief and reach our goals.” said Jackman.
Her message resonated with students in the crowd who had overcome their own obstacles and achieved goals which were recognised through the awards given out yesterday.
“Every time you level up, so will that voice in your head. But just know all of you have it in you to do great things, and that's what brought you here” she said.
Keeping the crowd on their toes, netball defence superstar Sulu Fitzpatrick also spoke with a message of support and hope for young people, sharing her personal story of overcoming struggles and becoming the successful player she is.
“One decision at a time things started to turn around. When you're in a good place with yourself you're in the best position to help others. Find your purpose and be comfortable in your skin and be yourself “said Fitzpatrick.
Leaving the crowd with her inspirational message, Fitzpatrick encouraged all in attendance to “...lead with love, be compassionate and support people to continue to grow…I'm inspired by you all and I look forward to hearing what's next on your journey” she said.
Graeme Dingle Foundation CEO Jo Malcolm-Black highlighted the significance of the event for students. “This event is extremely important for our young people. It shows them the overwhelming support networks they have across the country from their family, schools, businesspeople, and our teams which truly is something to celebrate as they’re encouraged to keep chasing their goals and pave a positive life trajectory.” she said.
“To see the overwhelming encouragement from everyone in this room for our students and our mahi has simply blown me away. I am thrilled to have met many of our students today to share in their successes and am exceptionally proud of their achievements, and the outstanding progress made by our 27,000 students across the past year” said Malcolm- Black.
This year's awards include the prestigious Sir Edmund Hillary Achievement Award which went to past student Briar Thornman, honouring outstanding commitment and continued success by the former Graeme Dingle Foundation graduate and her contribution in areas such as employment, leadership, academia, sport, art, culture, and community.
Other award categories include programme specific recognitions, celebrations of the best school involvement in the Foundation’s programmes, volunteer awards and many more.
Foundation CEO Jo Malcolm- Black invites the public to celebrate the Excellence Awards winners and become involved with the work of the Graeme Dingle Foundation by visiting dinglefoundation.org.nz
Award Winners List:
Sir Edmund Hillary Achievement Award
Briar Thorman - Auckland
Volunteer Award
Nicki Stretch - Former Board Chair, Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough
Kiwi Can - Outstanding School Award
Te Kura o Matarangi Northcote - Canterbury
Kiwi Can – Outstanding Team Leader Award
Atutahi Henare and Gemma Tidswell - Western Bay of Plenty
Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor
Sophie Ridley-Scott - Marlborough
Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor
Elijah Amituana'i - Auckland
Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor
Cade Tutehiwi - Waikato
Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor
Faafoi Faafoi Timoteo - Wellington
Career Navigator – Outstanding Achievement of a Participant
Chloe Jones - Marlborough
Career Navigator – Outstanding Achievement of a Participant
Erica Kwakye - Hawkes Bay
Career Navigator – Outstanding Achievement of a Participant
Rarua Kiriwi - Waikato
Project K – Excellence Award
Iszack Bruce - Auckland
Project K – Excellence Award
Kaitlin Lockyer - Western Bay of Plenty
Project K – Excellence Award
Lichelle Katoa Auckland
He Ara Ākonga Award
Mataturoa Puata-Biel - Western Bay of Plenty
He Ara Ākonga Award
Lineti Tu'uta - Auckland
Mitre 10 Best Community Project Award
Heretaunga Intermediate School - Hawkes Bay
Outstanding Programme Coordinator Award
Cathy Tia - Wellington
Outstanding Programme Coordinator Award
Leah Nesbit - Western Bay of Plenty