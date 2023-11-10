Construction Well Underway On Replacement Vessel For River Management

The design work is complete and construction well underway of a self-propelled vessel to replace the Tamahere 94 Barge, which was used by Waikato Regional Council as a working platform on the Waikato and Waipā rivers for decades.

Once completed, the vessel will undertake work primarily to provide for the stability and capacity of river channels in the lower reaches of the Waikato and Waipā rivers, as well as being available for lease to other parties who have assets in or alongside river channels, such as roading, bridges and water intakes.

Construction of the new self-propelled vessel, overseen by Marine Management Ltd, started at Heron Ship Repair Limited in Whangarei in May this year. Once complete the vessel will make its voyage from Whangarei to its new home on the Waikato River at Meremere in late 2024.

Waikato Regional Council received $1.92 million from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund towards the project.

Progress

The vessel’s side plates are standing, with the main internal bulkheads, frames and bracing tack welded and wheelhouse construction is underway.

The concept design for a mooring upgrade and dry-docking facility at the existing Meremere site is complete.

The consent application for the mooring upgrade is underway. Site assessments have been completed and feedback is being sought from affected parties.

Next steps

Construction of the hull and hull appendages (safety rails, ladders, etc), along with manufacture of the hydraulic spuds.

Complete detailed design for the mooring and lodge resource consent application.

Start construction of the mooring upgrade and dry-docking facility in the New Year.

Prepare vessel resourcing (skipper and deckhand) requirements.

Prepare and lodge consent application for vessel operation in the Waikato and Waipā rivers.

Continued development of the vessel operational programme.

