Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tiny Not-for-profit Fighting Multinational Mining Giant In Hamilton High Court 3 November

Monday, 13 November 2023, 12:23 am
Press Release: Ours Not Mines

A landmark case kicks off in the Hamilton High Court 13 November, with a tiny not-for-profit taking on a multinational mining giant to stop more precious conservation land being torn up

Ours Not Mines, an anti-gold mine environmental group, is in the Hamilton High Court, attempting to block the permit provided by Hauraki District Council to OceanaGold for a new goldmine in Wharekirauponga, near Whangamata.

Co-director Morgan Donoghue says they have a strong case but they're saddened they have to even take this step.

"We're a very small organisation with limited funds. We're taking on one of the bigger mining companies in the world, one with a terrible track record of destruction all around the world.

"The last Labour-led government promised no new mines on conservation land and then did nothing to follow through on that. So we're doing it ourselves.

"It shouldn't be up to small, self-funded groups to try and preserve the beauty of Aotearoa. But it's something that must be done.

"After bleeding Martha's pit dry, OceanaGold is pinning their hopes on a DOC-administered native rainforest, which is richly biodiverse. It’s one of the few remaining habitats for Archey’s frog, pepeketua, which is critically endangered and found in no other country on Earth.

"Why would we want a huge mine under a very special part of the Hauraki / Coromandel, with potential for contamination of watercourses, local extinction of a taonga species, and transforming a rainforest into an industrial zone?

The only people who will benefit from this mine are OceanaGold and its offshore shareholders."

The two-day hearing will take place at the Hamilton High Court, starting at 9.30am, on Monday 13 November.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ours Not Mines on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 