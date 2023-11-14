Police Continue To Appeal For Information In Lower Hutt Homicide

Police investigating the death of baby Ru are making good progress with the investigation.

As part of our enquiries, we are following up on information received from the public regarding sightings of a Nissan Sentra.

Police believe this vehicle (registration TE6972) was used to remove critical evidence from the Taita address where Ru lived.

One item Police are seeking to locate, is a hard drive which was used to record CCTV footage from the property.

The hard drive Police are seeking is a Provision-ISR NVR5-8200PX+ DVR (pictured).

We urge anyone with any information on the hard drive, or sightings of the vehicle to get in contact.

If you have any information regarding the Nissan Sentra from the morning of Sunday 22 October, through to the afternoon of Tuesday 24 October, please get in contact.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

