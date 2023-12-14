Logging Truck Crash SH2, Waingawa, Carterton: Southbound Diversion In Place - Wellington

A logging truck has rolled on SH2, Waingawa, Carterton district.

The crash was reported to Police at about 4.30pm.

The southbound lane is blocked and diversions are in place via Cornwall Road,

Hughes Line, East Taratahi Road which leads back to SH2.

The northbound lane is not currently blocked, we will provide an update if

this changes.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, and enquiries are ongoing

to determine the circumstances of the crash.

