Firearms And Knuckle Duster Seized As Police Monitor Gang Procession

Inspector Nicky Cooney, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

Police have maintained a visible presence in Whakatane today and 15 people

have been arrested as Police monitor a tangi procession.

Of those arrested, 14 are either associated with or are patched members of

gangs.

Some of the arrests made were executed using the Search and Surveillance Act

through gang conflict warrants.

As well as arrests made, a variety of weapons were seized in relation to the

warrant including:

• Cut down Ruger Semi-automatic .22 rifle.

• Cut down Rossi Semi-automatic .22 rifle.

• Knuckle Duster

• 2 machetes

• 1 Axe

• Variety of Knives

• Variety of Ammunition

Three people were arrested on warrants to arrest after previously failing to

appear in court.

Four people have been arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and

ammunition.

Other charges include: Breaching of release conditions, Failing to stop for

Police, Possession of drugs, Dangerous driving and Driving while

disqualified.

Police also seized six motorcycles.

The Police Eagle helicopter is in Whakatane to assist Police on the ground.

Police acknowledge those wanting to pay their respects at the tangi, however,

unlawful activity will not be tolerated, and will not hesitate to hold those

people to account.

There will continue to be a Police presence in the area into tomorrow, and we

will also be following up any incidents of unlawful behaviour after the fact.

