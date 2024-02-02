Heavy Wind Expected On Auckland Harbour Bridge Tonight And Tomorrow

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising road users that strong winds are predicted on the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 6pm to 9pm tonight (Friday 2 February).

Wind gusts could briefly reach 75-80km/h, which could trigger speed reductions and/or lane closures.

High winds are also predicted from 10am Saturday morning until 2pm Saturday afternoon.

The bridge will remain in 4 x 4 formation during this time.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/TransportAgency

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

