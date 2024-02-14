Firefighters Responding To Port Hills Fire

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the Port Hills near Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire near Worsleys Road near Cracroft around 2.15pm. There are currently four trucks and two helicopters tackling the blaze, with more trucks on the way.

The public is urged to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

With helicopters in the air already, the public is also warned to not fly drones anywhere near the fire ground as this will mean the helicopters will have to be grounded, which will seriously impact our ability to control the spread of the fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

