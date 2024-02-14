Firefighters Responding To Port Hills Fire

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the
Port Hills near Christchurch.
Fire and Emergency New
Zealand was alerted to the fire near Worsleys Road near
Cracroft around 2.15pm. There are currently four trucks and
two helicopters tackling the blaze, with more trucks on the
way.
The public is urged to stay away from the area to
allow crews to work.
With helicopters in the air
already, the public is also warned to not fly drones
anywhere near the fire ground as this will mean the
helicopters will have to be grounded, which will seriously
impact our ability to control the spread of the
fire.
