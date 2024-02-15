Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Keep Your Eyes On The Road, Not Your Phone, Wellington Police Disappointed With Distracted Drivers

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

 

Attributable to Inspector Brad Allen, Wellington District Road Policing Manager:

Police are disappointed with an alarmingly high level of distracted drivers caught in Wellington Road Policing checkpoints, over the last two days this week.

A total of 55 infringements were issued from two checkpoints in Haitaitai executed over Tuesday and Wednesday 13 and 14 February.

In just 90 minutes on Tuesday morning Police stopped 32 people who were using their phones while going around a corner, and four people with no seatbelts.

At 50 km/h you travel 13 metres for every second you take your eyes off the road, “think if a child steps onto the road or someone stops suddenly will you have time to stop?”

“We see distraction as a contributing factor time and time again. It takes a split second of inattention to cause or be involved in a crash.

“Every day Wellington Police attend a number of preventable crashes, where distractions, speed, seatbelts, and not driving to the conditions are not only contributing factors but also mitigate the seriousness of injuries and whether you walk away or are carried.

“Is sending or reading a text or taking a phone call while driving really worth the risk? When you’re driving, your focus should be on the road and getting everybody in your car to the destination safely. Put the phone away and keep your eyes on the road, this includes when you're stopped at traffic lights or in gridlock traffic.”

If some messages or calls are really too important to dismiss pull over to the side of the road, park your car and only then pick up your phone."

We want people to get to their destination safely, drive to the conditions, and stay focused on the road.

You can expect to see Police out on the roads anywhere anytime.

